Leonardtown, MD- In a significant step toward inclusivity and accessibility, Leonardtown Wharf proudly announces the opening of its latest addition—an ADA-compliant kayak launch. The new facility aims to enhance water access for individuals with mobility issues, enabling them to load, launch, and exit various watercraft easily. Implementing this accessible launch promotes safety and fun for all visitors to the Wharf while offering an opportunity to explore the captivating beauty of Breton Bay.

Credit: The Town of Leonardtown

The Leonardtown Wharf, located in Leonardtown, MD, has long been a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, nature lovers, and recreational boaters. Situated on the scenic Breton Bay, the Wharf offers stunning views, serene surroundings, and various activities for individuals of all ages. The recent addition of the ADA-compliant kayak launch aligns with the Wharf’s commitment to inclusivity. It ensures that individuals with mobility challenges can fully enjoy the area’s recreational opportunities.

The new kayak launch addresses a crucial need in the community by providing accessible water access for individuals with disabilities. Launching and maneuvering watercraft can be challenging for those with limited mobility, but this new facility eliminates many of the barriers such individuals face. The ADA-compliant features to ensure a user-friendly experience, allowing people to independently navigate the launch and safely enjoy their time on the water.

The ADA-compliant kayak launch has various features designed to enhance accessibility and safety. A gradual slope provides a smooth transition from the shore to the water, allowing individuals using mobility devices to navigate the launch comfortably. Sturdy handrails and non-slip surfacing ensure stability and assist users in safely entering and exiting their watercraft. Additionally, ample space has been allocated for maneuvering and transferring from wheelchairs to kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards.

Implementing the ADA-compliant kayak launch at Leonardtown Wharf is a collaborative effort involving local authorities, community organizations, and dedicated individuals who recognize the importance of inclusivity.

To celebrate the opening of the new kayak launch, Leonardtown Wharf invites everyone to come and experience the beauty of Breton Bay on the water. Whether it’s kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding, visitors can now embark on thrilling water adventures with ease and confidence. The Wharf looks forward to welcoming individuals of all abilities and fostering a more inclusive and enjoyable environment for all who visit.

