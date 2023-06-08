LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is thrilled to unveil its free summer meals program in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Library, the Department of Social Services, and a generous grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. This initiative, known as the Judy Center Early Learning Hubs and Food and Nutrition Services, aims to provide children and their families with nutritious meals throughout the summer.

Under the program, children aged 18 and under can enjoy free meals from Monday to Friday for a period of ten weeks. The meals will be available at designated locations and times, ensuring easy access for needy families. In a remarkable demonstration of community support, the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services will cover the cost of meals for adults accompanying their children.

The program encompasses two distinct components: the Judy Centers’ Lunch and Learn Program and Lunch at the Library. The Judy Centers’ Lunch and Learn Program will commence on Monday, June 12, 2023, and operate until Friday, June 30, 2023, followed by all Fridays in July and again from July 31, 2023, to August 18, 2023. During this period, the George Washington Carver Elementary School (GWCES) will be the primary location, with meals available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Fridays in July, meals will also be provided at the Lexington Park Library.

Furthermore, the Lexington Park Library will host Lunch at the Library, where families can gather for a nourishing meal. This program will run from Monday, June 12, 2023, to Friday, June 30, 2023, and then again on all Fridays in July and from July 31, 2023, to August 18, 2023. Families can visit the library between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to receive their meals. Additionally, participants will be given take-home activities sponsored by the Judy Center, ensuring an engaging learning experience for children.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools encourages families to use this invaluable program. Children will receive nutritious meals and have the opportunity to engage in fun learning activities facilitated by the dedicated staff of the Judy Center and their partners. Given that schools are closed on Fridays in July, the Lunch at the Library option provides a convenient and accessible solution for families during that time, further underscoring the commitment to meeting the community’s needs.

For those seeking additional information about the summer meals program, St. Mary’s County Public Schools encourages contacting the Food and Nutrition Services department directly at foodservice@smcps.org. The team is readily available to address any inquiries and provide the necessary assistance.

The Judy Center Early Learning Hubs and Food and Nutrition Services’ summer meals program represents a collaborative effort to ensure that children and families in St. Mary’s County can access healthy meals throughout the summer break. By prioritizing both nutrition and education, this initiative embodies the community’s commitment to the well-being and development of its youngest members. With this program in place, families can enjoy their summer knowing that their children’s nutritional needs are being met, setting the stage for a bright and healthy future.

For more information about the program, visit the St. Mary’s County Public Schools website.

