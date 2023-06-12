Waldorf, MD – In a thrilling matchup on Sunday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs couldn’t hold onto their lead in the ALPB North Division as the visiting Lexington Counter Clocks defeated them. Despite a remarkable pitching performance by Ian Kahaloa, the Blue Crabs fell short in their quest to win the series.

From the first inning, it was evident that the Blue Crabs were determined to maintain their dominance. Braxton Lee’s groundout allowed Jack Sundberg to score the game’s first run, giving the home team an early advantage. However, the Counter Clocks quickly retaliated when Jesus Tavarez crushed the first pitch he saw, sending it sailing over the left-field wall to tie the game at 1.

The fourth inning proved to be crucial for the Counter Clocks, who managed to build a lead by capitalizing on four hits and driving in three runs. The inning was capped off by a Pete Yorgen hit-and-run single, further extending the Counter Clocks’ advantage. Another run crossed the plate for the Clocks in the sixth inning, courtesy of an error, making it a 5-1 game heading into the eighth.

The eighth inning excited the crowd as the Blue Crabs rallied to close the gap. A walk and a broken-bat single put runner on base, setting the stage for Ryan Haug. With a two-strike count, Haug launched a towering shot over the left-field wall, bringing the score to 5-4. Despite their valiant efforts, the Blue Crabs couldn’t muster a comeback in the ninth inning, going down in order and ultimately falling short.

Although Ian Kahaloa was charged with the loss, his performance on the mound was noteworthy. Kahaloa set a new season record for strikeouts, sending nine Lexington hitters back to the dugout. The Blue Crabs couldn’t secure the hoped-for win despite his individual achievement.

With this defeat, Southern Maryland’s record stands at 22-15, and they find themselves tied once again at the top of the ALPB North Division. The Blue Crabs have little time to dwell on the loss as they gear up to face the Lancaster Barnstormers on Monday in a makeup game from opening day.

Fans eager to witness the Blue Crabs’ redemption can secure their tickets now at SoMDBlueCrabs.com. Alternatively, the game will be broadcast live on FloSports, allowing fans to watch from the comfort of their homes.

Like this: Like Loading...