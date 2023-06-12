In a thrilling display of athleticism, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs triumphed over the Lexington Counter Clocks on Saturday, claiming a decisive 7-2 victory. This vital victory effectively vaulted the Blue Crabs into solo first place in the North Division, leaving the York Revolution trailing behind.

Saturday’s victory was a remarkable comeback for the Blue Crabs, who sought redemption following a difficult loss to the Counter Clocks. Heading into the matchup, the Blue Crabs and York Revolution were tied for first place in the North Division. The tension was palpable as the Crabs sought to break the deadlock and regain their lead.

Their momentum began to build in the first inning as Braxton Lee and K.C. Hobson positioned themselves on second and first base, respectively. The game’s trajectory changed dramatically when Alex Crosby hit a two-RBI double into the gap, catapulting the Blue Crabs into an early lead.

However, Lexington Counter Clocks swiftly responded, slicing the Blue Crabs’ lead in half when Hector Roa landed a ground ball into center field in the following half inning.

Undeterred, Alex Crosby, celebrating his bobblehead day, collected his second hit in the third inning, bagging his third RBI. With Crosby’s contribution, Southern Maryland increased their lead to 3-1 against the Counter Clocks. Despite Lexington’s efforts to claw their way back into the game through an RBI single by Manuel Geraldo, the Blue Crabs were not to be swayed.

The tension reached a peak in the bottom of the sixth inning. With bases loaded, Braxton Lee hit a high fly ball over the left field wall, marking the Blue Crabs’ second grand slam of the season. This put the score at a decisive 7-2, a margin that would ultimately represent the final result and evening out the series through two games.

The Blue Crabs’ pitching team showed a resurgence in form following their previous loss. Starter Sandro Cabrera proved instrumental, contributing 5.2 innings with an impressive tally of seven strikeouts and just two earned runs. The bullpen came in to finish the job, effectively shutting down the Counter Clocks’ offensive line with no hits surrendered for the remainder of the game.

With the York Revolution losing their second game in Long Island on the same day, the Blue Crabs occupied first place in the North Division alone. Their record now stands at an impressive 22-14, signifying their resilience and capacity to bounce back after a tough loss.

Saturday’s win served as a reminder that the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are a force to be reckoned with in the North Division. Their fans, no doubt, eagerly anticipate the next game as the Crabs continue to ride this wave of momentum in their pursuit of division supremacy.

