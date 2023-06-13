Hughesville, MD – Nino, a one-year-old white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is searching for a loving and patient family at the Charles County Animal Care Center. Nino, who weighs approximately 75.2 lbs, was surrendered by his previous owners due to a lack of time to dedicate to him. Despite being deaf, Nino is a friendly and affectionate dog who is eager to find his forever home.

Upon assessment at the shelter, Nino displayed a positive attitude towards human interaction, showing enjoyment when handled. He also exhibits good behavior during feeding, following commands and cues related to food. Regarding interactions with other dogs, Nino displayed curiosity but exhibited no aggressive behavior. Wednesday Piglet Nino Clarence

Nino’s hearing impairment requires a family that is willing to work with him and employ hand signals for communication and training. Despite being deaf, deaf dogs can be trained effectively using visual cues. Nino’s charming personality and willingness to learn make him an ideal candidate for a family that provides a patient and supportive environment.

Another Pitbull mix named Clarence, a two-year-old brown and white male is also available for adoption at the Charles County Animal Care Center. Like Nino, Clarence has not been neutered and showed initial curiosity during dog-to-dog interactions. However, upon the approach of another dog, he displayed signs of aggression, growling and raising his hair. This behavior highlights the importance of careful introductions and potential socialization needs for Clarence.

Piglet, a one-year-old chocolate and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, was brought to the shelter as a stray. This affectionate girl loves attention and eagerly awaits finding her forever family. Piglet enjoys human interaction, showing enthusiasm when handled. However, she displayed disinterest in food during feeding, which may require further attention and investigation.

Wednesday, an eight-month-old brown and black female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is also up for adoption. Weighing approximately 36.2 lbs, Wednesday was surrendered by her previous owners due to a move. Described as housebroken and good with children and other dogs, Wednesday is a well-rounded and social girl who thrives in the company of humans and other canines.

The Charles County Animal Care Center invites potential adopters to meet these beautiful dogs during their adoption hours, which are from 11 am to 4 pm on Mondays through Fridays and from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays.

Interested individuals can contact Pets In Need via email at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com for more information or inquiries. Additionally, they can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center directly at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

The Charles County Animal Care Center, located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD, serves as a haven for needy animals and promotes responsible pet ownership through adoption efforts. Prospective pet owners are encouraged to consider these deserving dogs and provide them with the loving homes they deserve.

