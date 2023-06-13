LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit, in collaboration with the Maryland State Police, is actively patrolling Route 235 to address the growing concerns of speeding, reckless driving, and distracted driving. The joint efforts of these law enforcement agencies aim to ensure the safety of motorists and reduce traffic violations along this busy roadway.

During the commuting hours for Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the diligent St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit deputies conducted 22 vehicle stops. As a result, 13 traffic citations, 13 warnings, and one repair orders were issued to offenders. The comprehensive approach taken by law enforcement in addressing traffic violations demonstrates their commitment to maintaining road safety in the area.

Similarly, the Maryland State Police have actively monitored traffic along Route 235. In the previous week, they made a total of 28 traffic stops, leading to eight traffic citations, 26 warnings, and one equipment repair order. Distracted driving offenses, particularly drivers unlawfully using their cellphones, accounted for 15 of these stops. The authorities remain focused on curbing such dangerous behaviors that pose a risk to all road users.

Collaborative efforts were also evident as St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Maryland State Troopers joined forces for a joint traffic enforcement operation on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Ten vehicles were pulled over throughout the day, resulting in five traffic citations, nine warnings, and three equipment repair orders. This collaborative initiative highlights the mutual commitment of both agencies to enhance traffic safety along Route 235.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack have planned additional joint traffic enforcement initiatives for the month of June. These concerted efforts underline the shared dedication to addressing traffic violations and improving road safety within the community.

Law enforcement agencies emphasize the importance of responsible driving practices to all motorists. They urge drivers to use only hands-free devices when talking on their cellphones, obey posted speed limits, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to allow for adequate reaction time to avoid collisions. These simple yet crucial measures can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and save lives on the road.

As motorists navigate Route 235, they must remain vigilant and adhere to traffic laws. Law enforcement agencies will continue enforcing road safety and promoting responsible driving behavior. By working together, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police aim to create a safer and more secure roadway environment for all.

