Chesapeake Beach, MD – A wave of vandalism struck the peaceful community of Chesapeake Village during the late evening hours of June 12, 2023, and continued into the early morning hours of June 13, 2023. Numerous homes, streets, signs, and vehicles fell victim to the destructive acts, prompting the Town of Chesapeake Beach Public Works team to address the areas affected swiftly.

Local law enforcement authorities, the Twin Beach Deputies, promptly responded to the incidents and now appeal to the public for assistance. They urge anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or possesses any pertinent information captured by their home security systems, including video footage, to come forward. The evidence could prove crucial in identifying and apprehending the responsible individuals.

S. Grierson, the designated contact person from the Twin Beach Deputies, has asked potential witnesses or informants to reach out via email at samiel.grierson@calvertcountymd.gov or by phone at (301)956-4488. Those who can provide valuable information are requested to reference Case #23-42135 when contacting the authorities.

The Twin Beach Deputies are urging residents of Chesapeake Village to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals they may encounter in the area. By working together, the community can play an active role in maintaining its safety and security.

For updates on the investigation or to provide any relevant information, please contact S. Grierson at the Twin Beach Deputies by email at samiel.grierson@calvertcountymd.gov or by phone at (301)956-4488, referencing Case #23-42135.

