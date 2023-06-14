ANNAPOLIS, Md.—The Navy football team has received recognition as eight of its players were named to Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American Athletic Conference team. Senior nose guard Donald Berniard Jr. and junior linebacker Colin Ramos secured spots on the second team. Junior fullback Daba Fofana, junior safety Rayuan Lane III, and junior punter Riley Riethman were named to the third team. Junior offensive tackle Connor McMahon, senior defensive end Jacob Busic, and junior punt returner Amin Hassan earned places on the fourth team.

Berniard, an impressive force on the field, has started in an astonishing 30 consecutive games as the team’s nose guard. Last season, he was recognized as a Phil Steele’s All-American Athletic Conference Third Team member. Berniard concluded the season with 35 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss.

Ramos, a junior linebacker, had an outstanding performance last year, starting in 10 out of 12 games. He finished second on the team in tackles (79), tied for second in tackles for a loss (8.6), and tied for third in sacks (4). This achievement earned him a spot on Phil Steele’s All-American Athletic Conference Third Team.

Fofana, the junior fullback, showcased his skills during the breakout campaign in 2022. Fofana was instrumental in the team’s success, leading Navy in rushing with 769 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 186 carries. As a result, he was named to Phil Steele’s All-American Athletic Conference Fourth Team.

Lane, a junior safety, has been an integral part of the Navy football team, starting in all 24 games of his career and maintaining a streak of 18 consecutive starts. Last year, he ranked third on the team in tackles (71) and pass breakups (4). Additionally, Lane contributed two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

Riethman, the junior punter, holds the top spot on the Navy career punting leaderboard, averaging 43.2 yards per punt over two seasons. In the previous year, he punted 45 times, maintaining an average of 43.8 yards per punt, which stands as the third-best single-season average in the school’s history. Riethman impressively placed 11 of his punts inside the 20-yard line and booted 13 punts for 50 yards or more.

McMahon, projected to start as the team’s left tackle this year, garnered valuable experience by creating ten games during his sophomore season.

Busic, the senior defensive end, has consistently proven himself as a key contributor to the team. He has started in 24 consecutive games for Navy and earned several accolades, including First-Team All-East, an Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference selection, and Third-Team All-AAC honors by Phil Steele in the previous season. Busic recorded six sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 38 total tackles, finishing as the team’s second-best in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Hassan, who also started six games at slotback, displayed his skills as a punt returner. Ranking 18th in the country with an average of 8.8 yards per punt return, Hassan returned 15 punts for 132 yards throughout the season.

The Navy football team, filled with talented players, will kick off its 2023 campaign on August 26 with an exciting matchup against Notre Dame. The game will be held at the sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Fans can secure their spots at the six home games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium by purchasing season and single-game tickets. Tickets are currently available for purchase through the official Navy Athletics website (https://tinyurl.com/bd3tfjuj) or by calling 1-800-US4-NAVY.

