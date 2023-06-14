National Harbor, in partnership with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council, is set to host the Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the heart of the Harbor (151 National Plaza, National Harbor, Md. 20745). Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, this year’s event aims to offer an engaging mix of artistic expression and cultural diversity.

Local celebrity Autumn Joi Live will host the event, featuring a robust lineup of local artists and performers. This includes poetry readings by Khadijah Ali-Coleman, Ed.D., the newly appointed Prince George’s County Poet Laureate, and Youth Poet Laureate Precious Foreman. Audiences will also be treated to performances by DuPont Brass and the Prince George’s Cultural Arts Foundation’s African Drumming and Percussions Master Class. The event strives to educate, engage, and entertain attendees through these performances and activities.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with National Harbor to bring the community together once again for this exciting Juneteenth Celebration Event,” said Rhonda Dallas, CEO and chief curator of the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council. Dallas added that the event celebrates Juneteenth and provides a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and encourage dialogue around important social issues.

National Harbor’s representative, Lauren Fells, expressed equal enthusiasm for the event. “National Harbor is excited to partner and host this second annual Juneteenth celebration. This is a great event to showcase diversity and unity in our community,” said Fells.

Notably, National Harbor hosts many African American entrepreneurs, many of whom are women, and one is a veteran. Fells noted, “National Harbor has long been recognized as a top location for African American business owners successfully launching their entrepreneurial dream business.”

The Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is a free, public event that invites individuals and families from all backgrounds to participate in this cultural celebration. The event will feature a vendor marketplace filled with various local, Black-owned businesses opening to the public at 1 p.m. The event has also been made possible by support from the Maryland State Arts Council.

For more information on the event, individuals can visit www.nationalharbor.com/events and search for “Juneteenth” or click here. This year’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration promises a platform for unity, diversity, and the vibrant display of African American culture and history.

