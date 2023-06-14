LEONARDTOWN, MD — The heart of Southern Maryland’s arts scene, Leonardtown, is celebrating a milestone. 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of Leonardtown’s designation as an Arts & Entertainment (A&E) District. Coinciding with this momentous occasion, the town has been approved for redesignation, affirming its vibrant place in Maryland’s cultural landscape.

Located in St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown has the distinctive honor of being Southern Maryland’s sole A&E District. The title is awarded to towns and cities with a high concentration of arts, entertainment activities, and unique attractions.

A fundamental component of the A&E District’s program requires towns to reapply for their designations every decade. This process ensures they continue to uphold their reputation as a hub for arts and entertainment. In January, Leonardtown welcomed the A&E Review Committee for a presentation and a private tour of its eclectic mix of artistic attractions.

The tour showcased vibrant murals created by local artists in LTown Alley and the diverse collection of art-related businesses and galleries that call Leonardtown home. It also offered a retrospective of the many thrilling events that have been organized over the years. Notable among them were the Alice in Leonardtown Celebration, the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival, and the annual Christmas on the Square.

The redesignation decision was communicated through an award letter from the office of Governor Wes Moore. In the letter, Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson acknowledged the immense dedication required to maintain an A&E Designation and expressed his well-wishes for Leonardtown’s future.

Anderson wrote, “I realize that redesignation is the culmination of the many years of work and the dedicated effort of the district management and many devoted community members. Please accept my continued wishes for success in fostering economic development through the arts in the Town of Leonardtown.”

In September, Leonardtown is set to mark this special anniversary with a series of exciting events spanning the entire month. These include concerts, art shows, sidewalk art displays, plein-air events, and much more, promising an immersive experience for the town’s residents and visitors alike.

Leonardtown continues to earn recognition as a thriving community for artists and art-related businesses. Its designation as an A&E District fosters cultural engagement and contributes to economic growth through the arts.

For further information about Arts & Entertainment in Leonardtown, please visit Leonardtown A&E District. Here, you can explore what makes Leonardtown an exceptional place for arts, entertainment, and culture.

