In a collaborative effort to address recent modifications to agricultural guidelines, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has teamed up with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) to organize a public listening session. This session is aimed at the Southern Maryland regional agricultural community and will focus on the MDA’s newly modified Nutrient Management Plan.

The event will occur on June 30th, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at the Charles County Soil Conservation District Office at 4200 Gardiner Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

The Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, Kevin Atticks, will spearhead the listening session, directly addressing questions and concerns about the significant shifts in MDA’s Nutrient Management Plan Writing Program.

This MDA initiative introduces a new approach to agricultural management, emphasizing education, training, and farmer empowerment. Farmers, agricultural producers, representatives from agricultural support agencies, and county agricultural marketing professionals are all invited to participate. The session will also cater to those interested in understanding more about these agricultural practices and policy changes.

The MDA and SMADC are optimistic that this session will serve as an important platform for dialogue, allowing the local agricultural community to understand the plan changes and their implications better. Additionally, it will provide an open floor for concerns or suggestions to be voiced, contributing to more comprehensive and practical decision-making processes.

Furthermore, the listening session offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage directly with Secretary Atticks and his team, expressing their queries and concerns regarding the new approach. The direct interaction ensures the key stakeholders – the farmers and agricultural professionals – have a direct line of communication with the policymakers.

Light snacks and beverages will be made available to attendees, courtesy of the SMADC.

To reserve a place at the listening session, attendees are asked to RSVP by following this LINK or by calling the contact number provided 240-304-8535.

This listening session exemplifies MDA and SMADC’s cooperative spirit as they promote open communication and collaboration within the agricultural community. Their commitment to transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making will certainly contribute to successfully implementing the new Nutrient Management Plan.

Such opportunities for engagement with policymakers are essential in maintaining the vitality of Maryland’s agricultural community and ensuring the successful integration of sustainable and efficient farming practices.

All eyes will now be on the upcoming session, with its potential to shape the future of farming and agriculture in the Southern Maryland region.

