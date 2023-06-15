A Calvert County husband and wife are celebrating their recent win of a staggering $132,989 progressive jackpot on the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game. The couple, who reside in Southern Maryland, hit the jackpot with a unique strategy employed by the husband.

According to the winner, he covered up all of the prize amounts on the ticket and noticed that one of the winning numbers, 38, matched one of his own numbers. Realizing he was a winner, he carefully examined the rest of his prize numbers, saving 38 for last. As he scrutinized the other 19 digits, the crucial “Progressive Jackpot” number had not yet been revealed.

Overjoyed by his discovery, the husband immediately phoned his wife, who was at work then. “He never calls me at work. I am glad it was good news,” the wife shared. The couple, who enjoy playing games with higher progressive jackpots, were delighted to learn that their win had reset the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches jackpot back to $40,000. The husband explained, “Once a jackpot hits, I usually stop playing that game and try to find another with a high jackpot.”

As for their plans for the substantial windfall, the couple has not yet decided. “It won’t be anything extravagant,” the wife revealed with a smile.

The winning ticket was purchased at Harris Teeter #487, located at 44900 St. Andrews Church Road in California, Maryland. In recognition of selling the winning ticket, the St. Mary’s County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus.

FAST PLAY Home Run Riches still offers fifteen top prizes, and the progressive jackpot has already climbed to $44,239 as of June 12 after resetting the previous Wednesday. Players have the chance to win other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

Moreover, the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game provides a second-chance promotion, allowing players to enter winning and non-winning tickets to become the Contestant in the Game. The selected winners for a specific Orioles game will receive $500, with an additional $500 awarded for every Orioles home run hit during that game. In a final drawing on August 29, one lucky winner will receive a grand prize of $50,000.

The Calvert County couple’s remarkable jackpot win serves as a reminder of the exciting opportunities and life-changing prizes available through the FAST PLAY Home Run Riches game. With the progressive jackpot growing, players eagerly anticipate their chance to strike it rich.

