On Tuesday, June 13, the Board of County Commissioners convened a work session to review the 2023 local legislative proposals submitted by the public. The commissioners engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding various proposals centered around establishing a process for removing elected officials from office.

They directed their staff to conduct thorough research and develop draft legislation that would provide a principled and de-politicized approach to this matter. Decisions on several other proposals were deferred, with plans to bring them back for further discussion, regulatory clarifications, and addressing additional questions during the Board’s upcoming meeting on July 25.

One of the significant topics addressed during the session involved recommended changes to the structure of public comment sessions on the regular agenda. After extensive deliberation, the commissioners reached a consensus on the recommended changes. Furthermore, they collectively agreed to cancel the quarterly town hall meeting initially scheduled for June 28, 2023. Instead, they will seek public feedback until the end of September to determine whether to continue offering this opportunity to the community.

Throughout the work session, the commissioners received briefings on various matters. Among them was a Zoning Map Amendment for the Bragg property, which proposed rezoning the parcel from rural residential to community commercial. Following the briefing, the commissioners approved a request for a public hearing on this matter.

Additionally, Jason Groth, the Deputy Director of Planning and Growth Management, provided a briefing on issuing a water and sewer permit for a new elementary school in the St. Charles community. Staff clarified that the timing of the permit approval aligned with Docket 90 rather than preceding the proposed Docket 90 zoning map amendment, which is still awaiting approval from the Board of County Commissioners.

The commissioners engaged in discussions about the Board’s amended rules of procedures. During these discussions, they agreed to add an agenda item to the June 27 meeting. The additional article addresses a disputed claim made by one of the commissioners during a recent press conference. Furthermore, they deliberated on legal fees and the current status of ongoing litigation involving the Board of Commissioners.

Several approval items were addressed during the session, and the commissioners provided their consent on the following matters:

A budget transfer request of $50,000 for a basement renovation at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. A budget transfer request of $69,720 to cover increased insurance premiums resulting from expanded assets. An inter-category budget transfer within the Board of Education’s budget, allocated for administration, instruction, special education, transportation, plant operations, community service, and capital outlay. A change order amounting to $833,297.02 to rectify unsuitable soils was discovered during the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Flow Equalization Basin construction. A letter of support endorsing the Charles County Public Library’s nomination for the Jerry Kline Community Impact Prize. Modifications to the Western Parkway Access Management Plan, ensuring compliance with the county’s road ordinance. A 3-year lease agreement with Lifestyles of Maryland for the Fuller House, which will continue to operate as a men’s transitional home. The decision to fly the Juneteenth flag at all Charles County Government buildings from June 19 to June 23, 2023, in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday. The commissioners directed their staff to procure the flags from an American-owned company and present an updated flag policy proposal for future decisions regarding flag presentation. Furthermore, they instructed staff to illuminate the Charles County Courthouse in red and green colors to honor Juneteenth.

The public hearing portion of the session was dedicated to a zoning map amendment about modifications in standards and procedures for approving amendments to master plans or conditions of approval for planned development zones. The commissioners opened the floor for public input during the hearing and subsequently voted to keep the record open for 30 days. They also scheduled a work session for July 25 to investigate further.

During the session, the commissioners took the opportunity to issue several proclamations. They officially declared June 2023 as Family Investment Administration Appreciation Month, recognizing the vital contributions of this administration. Furthermore, they designated June 2023 as National Homeownership Month, emphasizing the significance of homeownership in the community.

In a gesture of recognition, the commissioners presented certificates of recognition to two individuals. Sydnie Collins received acknowledgment for being recognized as a winner of the 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionaries award, commending her production of the Perfect Timing Podcast. Aaliyah Jegels was also honored for her artwork, which was prominently featured in the 18th Annual High School Juried Art Show.

The next Commissioners Session is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

Citizens with special needs were reminded to contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258 for assistance.

