HANOVER, MD (June 14, 2023) – Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld has announced the state’s unwavering dedication to achieving Vision Zero, a goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Maryland roadways, by 2030.

In a speech delivered at the Washington Area Bicyclist Association’s Vision Zero Summit, Secretary Wiedefeld emphasized the urgency of the issue, highlighting the 563 deaths that occurred on Maryland roads last year, including 135 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists. Additionally, he noted the alarming figure of 238 highway fatalities recorded already this year. To combat this crisis, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will take bold measures, prioritizing action, collaboration, education, and enforcement to ensure safer and more equitable mobility for all.

Secretary Wiedefeld expressed his heartfelt concern for the lives lost on the state’s roadways, stressing that these individuals are not mere statistics but beloved community members, neighbors, family, and friends. Determined to enact significant change, Secretary Wiedefeld stated, “We will change how the MDOT does business to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries to zero rapidly.”

In pursuit of this objective, the department has become an Ally in Action with the National Roadway Safety Strategy, an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This program aims to foster collaboration among agencies and stakeholders nationwide, encouraging exchanging ideas and best practices to enhance safety on the country’s roadways. The National Roadway Safety Strategy emphasizes the core objectives of safer people, roads, vehicles, speeds, and superior post-crash care.

Furthermore, Secretary Wiedefeld highlighted the remarkable opportunities presented by the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which grants state and local governments unprecedented access to funding for safety programs targeting highways, bicycling, and pedestrian infrastructure. The MDOT will assist local jurisdictions in applying for federal grants to maximize the impact of these safety initiatives.

To create a safer transportation network, Secretary Wiedefeld has charged the entire department with conducting a comprehensive review of regulations, policies, and capital investments. In doing so, the MDOT aims to prioritize the most vulnerable users of Maryland’s roadway network, aligning with Governor Moore’s commitment to inclusivity and leaving no one behind.

Maryland’s pursuit of Vision Zero has been spearheaded by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. The state has engaged extensively with communities and collaborated with local jurisdictions to develop community-based Strategic Highway Safety Plans. Under the leadership of Governor Moore and Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld, the department is now poised to implement additional initiatives that will accelerate progress toward zero deaths and serious injuries on Maryland’s roads.

One such initiative involves updating the department’s Complete Streets Policy, which was initially established in 2012. This policy sets standards for operations and facilities, to establish a safe, multi-modal network that ensures connectivity for vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, transit users, and freight carriers.

In May, the department released Maryland’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, a data-driven strategy identifying key corridors where infrastructure improvements and operational enhancements could enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity.

Secretary Wiedefeld has instructed the State Highway Administration to prioritize several high-priority corridors as model projects. These projects will serve as exemplars for implementing Complete Street measures and will involve engagement with local communities, businesses, and elected officials.

Secretary Wiedefeld launched the Highway Safety Office’s Fatal Crash Dashboard in April to provide policymakers and the public with better access to roadway data. This online dashboard offers improved visibility into crucial information concerning fatal crashes.

