Budds Creek, St. Mary’s County – In a tragic incident on Friday morning, a 19-year-old man lost his life in a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Budds Creek Road and Aviation Yacht Club Road.

At approximately 9:43 am on June 16, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies received a distress call reporting a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Deputies immediately rushed to the scene, where CPR was already in progress.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office took charge of the investigation. Based on preliminary findings, it was determined that a 2017 Chevrolet truck and trailer were traveling westbound when they attempted to make a right-hand turn into a driveway.

At this moment, a 2005 Harley motorcycle, driven by 19-year-old Michael Robert Benenati from Mechanicsville, also traveling westbound, collided with the truck’s rear passenger’s side. The impact of the collision caused both Benenati and his passenger, 18-year-old Ashlyn Nicole Summers from Charlotte Hall, to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene, and Benenati was swiftly transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Summers, who suffered incapacitating injuries, was airlifted to a regional trauma center for further medical attention.

While the investigation is still ongoing, initial indications suggest that operator error played a role in the collision. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about the events leading up to it to come forward. Cpl. Rachael Roszell can be reached at 301-475-4200, extension 8108, or via email at rachael.roszell@stmaryscountymd.gov.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a young life and hopes for a full recovery for the injured passenger. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.

