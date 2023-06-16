During a recent announcement, Annapolis, MD – Governor Wes Moore presented a new vision for public safety in Maryland. The Moore-Miller administration’s strategy encompasses a holistic approach, focusing on supporting law enforcement, building stronger communities, enhancing government coordination, and investing in the state’s youth through the Safe Summer initiative.

Governor Moore emphasized the need for an all-encompassing strategy encompassing crime prevention, holding criminals accountable, and addressing the root causes of criminal activity. He highlighted the importance of proactive measures rather than merely reacting to crime. “Good government is about making strong choices,” said Gov. Moore. “And we are going to choose to act on public safety – in a way that is robust, strategic, and moves with an urgency that the issue demands; in a way that doesn’t just react to crime, but actually prevents crime.”

To enhance coordination among various law enforcement agencies, the administration is bolstering the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC) through the Maryland Department of State Police. MCAC is the focal point for Maryland’s public safety agencies, providing critical data, analysis, and insights into criminal activities. Governor Moore has invested $11 million in MCAC, facilitating staffing expansion and technology infrastructure development. Since the beginning of this year, MCAC has collaborated with more than 275 federal, state, and local agencies on a wide range of issues, resulting in a 23% increase in investigative support for the Baltimore City Police Department.

“No single police department has all the necessary resources and intelligence to combat the diverse range of criminal activities that we are seeing today – that’s why collaborative enforcement initiatives across every sector of law enforcement are more important than ever before,” stated Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Col. Roland L. Butler. He expressed his pride in working alongside dedicated law enforcement members who strive to impact the lives of Marylanders positively.

The Department of Juvenile Services, in alignment with the governor’s comprehensive approach, has launched the Safe Summer initiative. This program emphasizes early intervention to create a more effective, cost-efficient, and sustainable long-term approach to improving public safety and providing opportunities for youth involved in Maryland’s juvenile justice system.

The Safe Summer initiative aims to achieve three key priorities outlined by the Department of Juvenile Services:

Allocate more resources to Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, Baltimore Counties, and Baltimore City—the jurisdictions responsible for 75% of youth violence referrals in Maryland. Implement an initiative focused on 25 at-risk youth under state supervision, identified as being at the highest risk of involvement in shootings or being shot. This initiative draws inspiration from the successful Group Violence Reduction Strategy in West Baltimore, where homicides and non-fatal shootings have significantly decreased since its implementation. Establish new partnerships across state government and local communities that emphasize building upon the strengths of young individuals rather than focusing solely on mitigating their deficiencies.

Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of the Environment are collaborating on youth development projects as part of the Safe Summer initiative. These initiatives aim to provide young people with the necessary tools to thrive in communities across the state. Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz believes these opportunities can be life-changing for the youth involved, offering service opportunities, fostering an appreciation for Maryland’s natural beauty, and building pathways to a brighter future.

State and local officials have expressed their support for Governor Moore’s Safe Summer initiative and Maryland’s comprehensive public safety plan. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks commended the additional state resources to enhance local investments and provide law enforcement with the necessary tools while creating new programs that promote residents’ access to opportunities.

Other county executives, such as Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, also voiced their support for Governor Moore’s commitment to addressing the root causes of crime and improving public safety. They emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination in tackling the underlying issues contributing to criminal activities.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger expressed his pride in standing alongside Governor Moore and his commitment to an all-of-the-above approach to community safety. He pledged his support to assist the Moore-Miller administration in any way possible, emphasizing the necessity of working together to achieve their goals.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the challenge of ensuring community safety and expressing her confidence in Governor Moore’s ability to rise to the occasion. She praised the comprehensive approach and emphasized the importance of addressing public safety concerns to provide communities with the security they deserve.

Governor Wes Moore’s vision for public safety in Maryland encompasses a comprehensive strategy that tackles crime prevention, accountability, and addressing the root causes of criminal behavior. By investing in initiatives like the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC) and the Safe Summer program, the Moore-Miller administration aims to strengthen law enforcement collaboration, build stronger communities, and provide opportunities for the state’s youth.

With an emphasis on proactive measures and a commitment to working collaboratively across government agencies and communities, Governor Moore’s administration is taking significant steps toward improving public safety in Maryland. The dedication of resources, expansion of partnerships, and prioritization of early intervention are key components of this comprehensive approach.

As the implementation of these initiatives progresses, the Moore-Miller administration seeks to create a safer and more vibrant Maryland, addressing the underlying causes of crime and offering a brighter future for the state’s residents.

Like this: Like Loading...