Michael Tran Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

LEONARDTOWN, Calif. – A 19-year-old man from California was taken into custody by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives on June 15, 2023, following accusations of sexual misconduct involving a minor. The individual, identified as Michael Tran, has been charged with serious criminal offenses, including Second-Degree Rape and a Third-Degree Sex Offense.

Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded to a sexual assault call at a residence in California on the same day. Following an extensive investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined that Tran had allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor. The victim, a 12-year-old, reported the incident that allegedly took place during a social function on June 14, 2023.

This disturbing revelation led to Tran’s immediate arrest on June 15. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown after the arrest. As per standard procedure, he will remain in custody as the investigation continues and the legal process unfolds.

In such cases, law enforcement officers must follow strict protocols to ensure the investigation’s integrity. Furthermore, providing appropriate support and resources to the minor victim is crucial. Child welfare agencies and victim advocates will likely be involved to aid in the recovery process.

Legal experts clarify that charges of Second-Degree Rape and a Third-Degree Sex Offense are severe and could result in significant penalties upon conviction. These charges typically indicate non-consensual sex or sexual activity with a person who is legally unable to give consent, often due to age, physical condition, or mental capacity.

Details about the exact circumstances of the alleged crime have not been released, as investigations are ongoing. To protect the identity and privacy of the minor victim, no further information about the victim or the specific incident will be provided.

The case is a stark reminder of the unfortunate prevalence of sexual misconduct involving minors. Child safety advocates are urging parents and guardians to take steps to protect their children, encouraging open discussions about inappropriate behavior and how to report it. They stress the importance of vigilance and education in preventing such incidents.

As the situation develops, more information from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be forthcoming. However, it is critical to remember that despite the severe allegations, the accused is entitled to due process and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

As we report this distressing incident, we think about the minor victim and their family. The trauma of sexual assault can have long-lasting effects, and victims must receive the support and resources necessary to begin the healing process.

Michael Tran will await his initial court hearing at Leonardtown’s St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Updates on this case will be provided as they become available.

The incident underscores the critical importance of the work conducted by law enforcement agencies and their ongoing commitment to protecting the community. The swift response from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has reassured community members that the safety of their children is a top priority.

