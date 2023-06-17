GLEN BURNIE, MD — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced on June 16, 2023, that it will resume standard testing operations for driving exams, a move that marks an end to the temporary modifications necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective June 20, MDOT MVA’s driver’s licensing examiners will remain in an applicant’s vehicle throughout the non-commercial skills test’s closed course and on-road testing stages. This transition will comprehensively assess the applicant’s capability to handle and control a car.

The reinstatement of the standard testing method denotes a significant shift from the modified operations that have been in place since June 2020. The modifications had been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain social distancing and uphold public health safety.

During the phase of modifications, the non-commercial skills test, normally conducted with an examiner in the vehicle, transformed. The evaluation was confined to a closed course, with the licensing agent delivering instructions from outside the vehicle, providing a substantial departure from the traditional testing experience.

By June 2022, MDOT MVA gradually started the process of reinstating standard practices, resuming on-road testing with a driver’s licensing agent inside the vehicle. However, closed course testing continued to be conducted with the agent stationed outside the car, ensuring applicants were adequately prepared for on-road driving.

The impending change in protocol, effective from June 20, will see the return of the pre-pandemic method, with examiners accompanying the applicant inside the vehicle for the duration of the test, providing real-time feedback and comprehensive evaluation.

While the return to normalcy is welcomed by many, it also stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the department and its employees, who have worked tirelessly to ensure public safety amidst unprecedented circumstances. The move is expected to streamline the driving test experience further while retaining its robustness and efficacy.

The MDOT MVA encourages those seeking a non-commercial driver’s license to familiarize themselves with the new procedures before their skills test. For further information regarding the driver’s skills test and access to additional resources, click here.

This full reinstatement of standard driving tests signifies a significant step forward in the return to pre-pandemic life, contributing to a more comprehensive and efficient licensing process. It’s an encouraging step towards normality, providing a practical model for other states in their journey towards recovery and resumption of normal operations.

