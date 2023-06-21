PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., June 20, 2023 – In a move aiming to empower local residents and strengthen democratic processes, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has announced an open invitation to the citizens of Calvert County to play a proactive role in determining Maryland’s legislative agenda.

The initiative enables residents to share their perspectives, concerns, or suggestions about the existing laws and policies or highlight specific issues necessitating attention in the local community. The BOCC aims to instill a sense of active citizenship among Calvert County residents, stressing the importance of citizen involvement in local governance.

The Calvert County Board emphasizes the significance of diverse perspectives and an understanding of public concerns among legislative representatives. By soliciting input directly from the residents, the BOCC aims to ensure that these viewpoints are considered in forming state legislative policies.

Calvert County residents are encouraged to submit state legislature requests via an accessible online form available on the county’s official website. The requests should provide comprehensive information about the issue or request, relevant supporting documents, and any other pertinent materials. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2023.

By leveraging this platform, the BOCC believes residents can contribute significantly to shaping policies directly affecting the community. The board’s encouragement of resident participation underscores the vital role that informed and engaged citizens play in a thriving democracy.

The move by the Calvert County BOCC highlights a growing trend across the country where local governing bodies actively seek to incorporate citizens’ input in policy-making. This approach aligns with the underlying principles of a democratic system, wherein the voice of its citizens guides government actions.

A diverse representation of ideas and perspectives often leads to more balanced and effective policies. Therefore, by allowing its citizens to influence the state legislative agenda, Calvert County is not only amplifying the democratic voice but also fostering a greater sense of community engagement and participation.

The BOCC’s initiative is viewed as a significant step toward creating a more democratic and transparent policy-making process, thus marking a new era of active citizen involvement in local government. Through this initiative, Calvert County hopes to serve as a model for other local governing bodies seeking to foster a more participatory approach to their legislative process.

As the July 31 deadline approaches, residents of Calvert County are encouraged to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to influence the legislative agenda of their state directly. As stated by the BOCC, “An engaged, empowered, and informed citizenry is the foundation of a strong democracy.” This sentiment drives the initiative, underscoring the crucial role citizens play in shaping the community in which they live.

