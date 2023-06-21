LEONARDTOWN, MD – Calling all young adventurers! The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum offers a four-day STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) program for children between the ages of 7 and 13. From July 18 to 21, 2023, kids will have the opportunity to engage in outdoor science and exploration activities at the museum located in Leonardtown, Maryland.

The program will be divided into two sessions for different age groups. The “Little Explorers” session, designed for children aged 7 to 10, will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The “Growing Naturalists” session, tailored for kids aged 11 to 13, will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants can expect an exciting range of activities centered around nature themes, including crafts, experiments, and hands-on learning experiences.

Throughout the four days, children will have the opportunity to explore the grounds of Piney Point and immerse themselves in the vibrant Potomac River ecosystem. From studying native trees and birds to investigating local insects and their habitats, the program aims to foster a deeper understanding of the environment. Other activities include fishing, crabbing, learning about historical boats, exploring prehistoric creatures, and engaging in water experiments. By emphasizing the “S” in STEAM (Science), the program aims to instill a love for learning about the local surroundings.

Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, “Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for kids to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer this fun, yet educational, multiday STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer.” Stone encourages parents to secure their child’s spot promptly, as each session is limited to 15 participants to ensure a hands-on experience for every child.

Parents are urged to call (301) 994-1471 to reserve a place in the program or visit OutdoorAdventure.eventbrite.com. The cost is $50 per child per session for the entire four-day program, with a reduced rate of $25 for each additional child. Families with older children who wish to participate in the younger group session are welcome to do so.

Parents should ensure that their children are prepared for outdoor activities by providing them with a backpack containing a snack and a personal water bottle. Applying sunscreen before joining the group is highly recommended, and bringing a hand towel to keep cool is advised due to potentially high July temperatures. Parents are welcome to accompany their children and supervise the activities. Safety is a top priority, and indoor activities will be conducted in inclement weather, covering many of the same subjects.

For further information about the program, additional educational activities, or the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, interested parties can contact (301) 994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/1836Light. This promises to be an educational and entertaining experience for young learners, sparking their curiosity and nurturing their love for STEAM subjects and the natural world.

