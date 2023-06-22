Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. South wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

