Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

