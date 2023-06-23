Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene that encompasses a diverse range of genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes, as well as its proximity to major metropolitan areas, has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages.

Friday – June 23rd

5:00pm – David Hamner – Green Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

5:00pm – James Cornett – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – Will Benthal – Green Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

6:00pm – Loose Change – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Justin Allen – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – California Ramblers – Yachting Center Blue Fish Pub – Solomons MD

6:00pm – 3 of a Kind – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Doc Lohn – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:30pm – Cover Your 6 – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – The New Romance – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – The Neverland Band – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – HomeSpun CoffeeHouse Open Mic – Christ Church – Chaptico MD

7:00pm – Water’s Edge – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

7:00pm – Radio Roots – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Topside – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Tunnels End – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:30pm – Justin Crenshaw – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Social – South Beach Grill – Virginia Beach VA

Saturday – June 24th

10:00am – Joseph Norris – Helen’s Cafe – Charlotte Hall MD

12:00pm – Calvert Bluegrass – Waters Memorial Church – St Leonard MD

12:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

1:30pm – Shane Graham – Generations Vineyard – Leonardtown MD

12:00pm – GrooveSpan – Lavender Days, Susannah’s Watch – Hollywood MD

2:00pm – The Bootleggers – BeerFest – Saint Mary’s City MD

2:00pm – Ashleigh Chevalier – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Michael Kelly – Perigeaux Vinyards & Winery – St Leonard MD

2:00pm – Jacob Panic – Gemeny Winery – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Bradley Turner – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

3:00pm – Vicki Roberts Band – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

3:00pm – Jordan Guy – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – John Luskey Band – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

4:00pm – Shortcut Sunny – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:30pm – Ship Wreckt – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Midnight Sunsets – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Kayla & Johnny – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Wes Ryce – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – Paradox – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – No Go Romeo – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – That Big Comedy Show – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Ziggy Marley – Calvert Marine Museum – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Atomic Punk Show – Atomic Seafood & Bar – Lusby Mw/Morals, Idleminds, Chupaskabra & The Young Swains

8:00pm – Stripped – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Sara & The Exciters – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – John Luskey – Killarney House Irish Pub – Davidsonville MD

8:00pm – Topside / Disco Bob – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Vertigo Red – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – Radio Roots – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – James Cornett – Betty Russell’s Store & Bar – Valley Lee MD

9:00pm – Out of Order & Friends – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – Social – South Beach Grill – Virginia Beach VA

9:00pm – Hit or Miss – The Harbour Grille – Woodbridge VA

9:00pm – Company B (Bad Company tribute) – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Sunday – June 25th

11:30am – GrooveSpan – Lavender Days, Susannah’s Watch – Hollywood MD

1:00pm – Shortcut Suuny – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

1:00pm – Summer Breeze – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

1:00pm – G Frequency – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Swell Band – JaneMark Winery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Mike Mead – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Nightcap – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Shane Graham – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – John Luskey – Stoney’s Clarkes Landing – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Justin Singleton – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Chris Button – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Ryan Forrester – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

3:00pm – Radio Roots – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Maryland Monroe – Seabreeze Tiki Bar – Mechanicsville MD

4:00pm – On Borrowed Time – All Saints Episcopal Church – Sunderland MD

5:00pm – David Hamner – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

Tuesday – June 27th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollwood MD

Wednesday – June 28th

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Bill Hones & Gary Rue – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

8:00pm – Open Stage – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

