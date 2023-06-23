Saturday

A slight chance of showers before noon, then a little chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

