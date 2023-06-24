Calvert County – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is thrilled to announce the latest addition to their esteemed law enforcement team, K9 Atlas. This 14-month-old German Shepherd mix has officially joined the Sheriff’s Office family and the K9 unit, where he will work alongside his new handler, Deputy First Class (DFC) Hendrickson.

K9 Atlas brings a range of skills and abilities to the force. As part of his training, he will specialize in various areas, including tracking, patrol duties, narcotics detection, evidence article searches, building searches, and area searches. This comprehensive training will equip K9 Atlas to assist in a wide array of law enforcement operations, ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Calvert County.

DFC Hendrickson, who will be partnered with K9 Atlas, eagerly anticipates their upcoming training sessions. The dedicated handler expressed enthusiasm about serving the community alongside his four-legged companion. With K9 Atlas by his side, DFC Hendrickson is poised to impact maintaining law and order in Calvert County significantly.

The introduction of K9 Atlas highlights the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and furthering its mission of safeguarding the county. Canine units have proven invaluable in law enforcement, aiding in search and rescue operations, tracking suspects, and detecting illicit substances.

K9 Atlas’s selection process involved carefully considering and assessing his temperament, intelligence, and physical attributes. The Sheriff’s Office ensured that he possessed the necessary qualities to excel in his role as a law enforcement K9.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office understands the significance of K9 Atlas’s arrival and the public’s curiosity about this new addition. To address the growing interest, the Sheriff’s Office plans to share more photos of K9 Atlas and present a detailed feature story that explains how he acquired his name. This feature will provide a deeper understanding of the unique bond between K9 Atlas and DFC Hendrickson.

Citizens can expect to learn about K9 Atlas’s background, training milestones, and personal anecdotes that shed light on his personality. This in-depth feature story will provide an exclusive glimpse into the life of a law enforcement canine officer, showcasing the dedication and hard work that goes into their training and daily operations.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to serving and protecting the community. Adding K9 Atlas to their ranks strengthens their capabilities and reinforces the bond between law enforcement and the citizens they serve. The Sheriff’s Office invites the public to join them in welcoming K9 Atlas and supporting the invaluable contributions he will undoubtedly make to maintaining public safety in Calvert County.

