BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced on Thursday that ten individuals have been charged due to a long-term investigation into multiple drug traffickers operating in and around Severn and Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County. The charges include multiple conspiracies, possession with intent to distribute various drugs such as cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, as well as related firearms charges.

The investigation, led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit, culminated in a significant seizure of drugs and firearms. It is the largest cocaine recovery in the history of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Attorney General Brown expressed his commitment to disrupting drug trafficking and illegal gun activities that threaten the safety of Maryland neighborhoods. He commended the efforts of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the DEA in working tirelessly to protect communities.

The investigation began with identifying multiple drug traffickers in Anne Arundel County. Detectives observed numerous hand-to-hand drug transactions and intercepted communications over a wiretap, confirming the distribution of large amounts of controlled dangerous substances. Search and seizure warrants were executed at the residences of several defendants, resulting in the recovery of significant quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and firearms.

The focus then shifted to identifying the supply source for these drug dealers. It was discovered that defendants Maurice Dorsey and Darryl Henson had been supplied with cocaine by defendant Clayton Mooring, leading to the identification of Mooring as a key cocaine distributor in Anne Arundel County.

Further investigation revealed that Mooring imported large quantities of cocaine from Houston, Texas, by concealing the drugs in vehicles shipped on car carriers across state lines. On April 7, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department intercepted a vehicle containing approximately 17 kilograms of cocaine on its way to Mooring’s business in Glen Burnie. An additional 1.8 kilograms of cocaine were seized during a search at the business. The total street value of the cocaine, if uncut, is estimated to be just under $2,000,000.

Law enforcement seized over 18 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of heroin, 360 grams of fentanyl, and 67 pounds of cannabis from all defendants. They also recovered substances that tested positive for the presence of controlled substances, including fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine, and designer drugs similar to MDMA. Additionally, 21 firearms, including two stolen handguns and a privately made firearm or “ghost gun,” were confiscated.

The defendants and their respective charges are as follows:

Clayton Mooring, 42, of Glen Burnie, is charged with drug kingpin, conspiracy to import cocaine into the state, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and conspiracy to engage in a financial transaction involving drug proceeds.

is charged with drug kingpin, conspiracy to import cocaine into the state, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and conspiracy to engage in a financial transaction involving drug proceeds. Tacoma Sanders, 43, of Baltimore, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and possession of a handgun in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and possession of a handgun in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Maurice Dorsey, 42, of Glen Burnie, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Donna Carpenter, 33, of Glen Burnie, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Kirk Nowlin, 32, of Glen Burnie, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of fake controlled dangerous substance with intent to

is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of fake controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and two counts of illegal possession of a handgun.

Raymond Eggleston, 63, of Severn , is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a large amount of fentanyl.

, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a large amount of fentanyl. Darryl Henson, 45, of Severn, is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine.

is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine. Tony Horne Jr., 42, of Severn, is charged with the illegal sale of a firearm in Baltimore City.

is charged with the illegal sale of a firearm in Baltimore City. Drameek Wallace, 23, of Severn, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute MDMA, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

is charged with conspiracy to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute MDMA, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Charles Thomas, 35, of Baltimore, is charged with possession with intent to distribute MDMA, 3,4-methylenedioxy-?-cyclohexylaminopropiophenone, and N,N dimethylpentylone, as well as illegal possession of a handgun.

Attorney General Brown reiterated his commitment to improving public safety and commended the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad expressed pride in the investigators and the partnership with federal, state, and local agencies in tackling this complex case. John B. Crowe, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division, emphasized the impact of such collaborative efforts in dismantling drug trafficking organizations that endanger communities with fentanyl and gun violence.

The defendants will face their charges in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City. Attorney General Brown thanked the Criminal Division Chief, Katie Dorian, and Assistant Attorney General Paul Halliday for their assistance in the investigation. He also acknowledged the cooperation of Anne Colt Leitess, the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County, and Ivan Bates, the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City.

The investigation was part of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), a coordinated effort to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing. The MCIN receives grant funding and strategic support from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to enhance Maryland’s safety.

It is important to note that a criminal indictment is an accusation and that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

The successful operation represents a significant blow to drug trafficking and illegal firearms activities in Anne Arundel County. It underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protecting communities and curbing the devastating effects of drug addiction.

