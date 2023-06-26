As the Fourth of July approaches, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released its report on 2023’s Most Patriotic States in America. The report compares the 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism, providing insights into the nation’s level of red, white, and blue pride.

According to the report, Maryland has been ranked as America’s 21st most patriotic state, with various factors contributing to its ranking. The state performed exceptionally well in categories such as U.S. history or civics education requirement, peace corps volunteers per capita, and the percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. However, it lagged behind in areas like the average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and the volunteer rate.

The findings from WalletHub’s report shed light on the characteristics of a good patriot. Ralph Young, a professor at Temple University, believes that a true patriot is someone who not only believes in the country’s founding principles but also works towards advancing those principles and speaking out when the nation falls short. He emphasizes the importance of aligning the reality of the United States with its ideal image.

Ron Washburn, a senior lecturer at Bryant University, adds that a patriot should prioritize the best interests of their country, putting them ahead of personal and purely political motivations. Understanding the value of freedom and the costs associated with its acquisition and preservation is also essential.

The report also raises an important question regarding the upbringing of children: should they be raised as global citizens first or as Americans first? Kevin Cokley, a professor at the University of Michigan, advocates for raising children as global citizens first, acknowledging the interconnectedness of the world and the need for a global perspective. He believes that an American-centric orientation can lead to insularity, hindering the United States’ competitiveness on a global scale.

On the other hand, Steven Greene, a North Carolina State University professor, argues that children should be raised as both global citizens and Americans. He emphasizes individuals’ fundamental role in shaping their country and participating in its government, which cannot be achieved at a purely global level.

The report also delves into the relative influence of economic incentives versus patriotic intentions when deciding to join the military. D. Stephen Voss, an associate professor at the University of Kentucky, suggests that while patriotism may not be the primary motivation for joining the military during times of perceived threat, it plays a significant role in the profession. He notes that families with a military background often consider loyalty to the military as part of their definition of patriotism, making it an essential factor in recruitment.

Steven Greene further explains that economic incentives and patriotic intentions have always been factors in military enlistment decisions, but their importance may shift depending on the country’s economic situation. In times of economic downturn, the stability and benefits provided by the military become more appealing, while in times of low unemployment, the military relies more on patriotism and the desire to serve to attract recruits.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, WalletHub’s report offers valuable insights into the patriotism landscape across the United States. While Maryland secures a respectable 21st rank, the report’s analysis highlights the multifaceted nature of patriotism and the importance of factors such as education, civic engagement, and global perspective in shaping a truly patriotic society.

Like this: Like Loading...