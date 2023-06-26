LA PLATA, MD – Port Tobacco Players (PTP) is proud to present the dramatic musical production of “Ragtime” from June 30 to July 23, 2023. Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this highly anticipated show promises to captivate audiences with its compelling story and powerful performances.

Under the direction of Tessa N. Silvestro and choreography by Benjamin Simpson, “Ragtime” weaves together three distinctly American tales set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York. The production boasts a talented cast and crew, including a book by Terrance McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

“At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing… and anything is possible,” states producer Connie Murphy. “This production explores the timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.”

The show follows the interconnected lives of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician. These characters, brought to life by a talented ensemble, embody the courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future that defines the American spirit.

However, it is important to note that this production contains strong adult language, including the use of racial slurs. The inclusion of such language serves as a stark reminder of the struggles and prejudices faced by the characters in their pursuit of a better life.

“Ragtime” will run for four weekends, with performances held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are available for purchase, with prices set at $20 for adults and $17 for seniors over 60, youth (through high school), and military personnel with valid IDs.

The Port Tobacco Players, known for their dedication to providing quality theater to the citizens of Southern Maryland, will host this production at their main stage in downtown La Plata. The theater company, led by music directors Kristen Feaster and Brian Kuhn and orchestra director Dan Romagno, continues to uphold its commitment to excellence in every production.

As a cornerstone of the Southern Maryland arts scene, the Port Tobacco Players have gained a reputation for their outstanding performances. In addition to their main stage shows, they also bring their talent on the road with their Encore and Encore Kids touring companies, ensuring that quality theater reaches audiences far and wide.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the poignant and thought-provoking production of “Ragtime” by PTP. With its timely themes and exceptional performances, this musical promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences. Get your tickets now and be prepared to be moved by the power of live theater.

