LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 26, 2023) – On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Kyle Dylan Dishner, a 30-year-old resident of Mechanicsville, MD, was handed a prison sentence of eight years, with the remaining 12 years suspended, for his involvement in the possession with intent to distribute 296 capsules of fentanyl. The Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division confirmed that the capsules seized from Dishner tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine, a sedative often used to cut illicit drugs.

During the court proceedings, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling urged the court to impose the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison due to Dishner’s connection with the trafficking of a significant quantity of fentanyl from Baltimore to St. Mary’s County. State’s Attorney Sterling highlighted the alarming impact of fentanyl on Maryland, stating that in 2020 alone, fentanyl-related deaths surpassed the combined total of motor vehicle fatalities and homicides, making it the number one cause of death in the state. She referred to the 296 capsules possessed by Dishner as “296 doses of poison.”

State’s Attorney Sterling expressed her appreciation for the Vice Narcotics Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division within the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, commending their unwavering commitment to removing illicit drugs from the community. She praised their efforts, saying, “Not all heroes wear capes; some wear badges.” Mechanicsville duo caught with 1/4 lb of Fentanyl

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Presiding over the proceedings was The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is a potent substance responsible for significantly increasing overdose deaths across the United States. Law enforcement agencies and health officials have grappled with the rising fentanyl crisis, implementing various strategies to combat its distribution and usage.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl-related fatalities have surged recently due to its high potency. Ingesting even small amounts of the drug can have deadly consequences, as it is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. The illicit production and distribution of fentanyl have led to an unprecedented public health crisis, prompting law enforcement agencies to prioritize efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and prevent further loss of life. Mechanicsville Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

In Maryland, the State’s Attorney’s Office has taken a proactive stance against the fentanyl epidemic, seeking to hold individuals involved in its distribution accountable for their actions. The case of Kyle Dylan Dishner serves as an example of the commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating effects of fentanyl and other dangerous substances.

The sentencing of Dishner to eight years in prison sends a clear message about the severity of drug-related offenses and the determination of law enforcement and prosecutors to address the fentanyl crisis head-on. By removing Dishner from the streets, authorities have taken a significant step towards safeguarding St. Mary’s County and its residents.

As the fight against the opioid epidemic continues, local, state, and federal agencies will remain vigilant in dismantling drug trafficking networks, educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl, and provide support to individuals struggling with substance abuse. The collaboration between law enforcement, public health agencies, and communities will play a crucial role in addressing this ongoing crisis and saving lives.

In conclusion, the conviction and sentencing of Kyle Dylan Dishner underscore the unwavering commitment of law enforcement and prosecutors in combating the distribution of fentanyl. The justice system’s response to drug-related offenses aims to protect communities from the devastating consequences of fentanyl abuse and serve as a deterrent to those involved in the illicit drug trade. The State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies in St. Mary’s County will continue their efforts to dismantle drug networks, prosecute offenders, and prevent further harm caused by fentanyl.

Individuals need to be aware of the dangers posed by fentanyl and other potent opioids. The accessibility and potency of these drugs make them particularly hazardous, even in small quantities. Public education initiatives, community outreach programs, and treatment options for substance abuse are critical components in addressing the fentanyl crisis.

The case of Kyle Dylan Dishner serves as a reminder that the possession and distribution of fentanyl will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face severe legal consequences. Through collaboration between law enforcement, prosecutors, and the community, strides can be made toward reducing the devastating impact of this deadly drug.

As the battle against the opioid epidemic rages on, individuals must remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and support efforts aimed at eradicating the distribution of fentanyl. By working together, communities can protect their members and create a safer environment for all.

The sentencing of Kyle Dylan Dishner marks a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against the fentanyl crisis in St. Mary’s County. It serves as a testament to law enforcement and prosecutors’ dedication to ensuring public safety and combating the devastating effects of fentanyl on communities. As efforts to address the opioid epidemic continue, the importance of education, prevention, and treatment cannot be understated. By coming together as a community, St. Mary’s County can make strides in overcoming this pervasive and deadly threat.

