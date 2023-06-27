Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), along with Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), David Trone (MD-06), and Glenn Ivey (MD-04), have announced $1,375,686 in federal funding for the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). The funding, awarded by the Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program, aims to support small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses in Maryland and create job opportunities in the state.

This recent allocation of federal funding builds on previous investments made by NIST to bolster Maryland’s manufacturing sector. The funding will be utilized to expand and develop programs and services that enhance competitiveness, productivity, and technological performance within American manufacturing.

The lawmakers have been staunch advocates for the revitalization of American manufacturing, believing it to be instrumental in creating well-paying jobs, supporting local businesses, and fostering economic growth. Their efforts include championing the CHIPS and Science Act, which paved the way for increased funding for NIST’s MEP program. Additionally, they have consistently supported enhanced federal funding for NIST through the fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers emphasized the significance of investing in American manufacturing to propel the economy forward and unleash innovation. They expressed their commitment to producing more goods in America, which they believe will drive economic growth, expand the workforce, and position the state and the nation at the forefront of Made-in-America innovation.

The Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program, established in 1988, has utilized public-private partnerships to assist small- and medium-sized manufacturers in various areas such as product development, customer expansion, market diversification, technology adoption, and supply chain enhancement. In the fiscal year 2022, the MEP National Network achieved impressive results, generating $35.80 in new sales growth and $40.50 in new client investment for manufacturers for every one dollar of federal investment. This success translated into over $5.6 billion in new sales for the sector.

The MEP program office is housed in the NIST headquarters campus located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Since 2013, the Maryland MEP has been responsible for administering the State MEP program, catering to a manufacturing community comprising nearly 4,000 manufacturers, stakeholders, and partners who take pride in “Making It In Maryland.” The program’s efforts have contributed to a substantial economic impact, amounting to $2 billion, and have created over 8,000 jobs within the state’s manufacturing sector.

The financial support provided by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program will undoubtedly boost Maryland’s manufacturing industry, allowing small- and medium-sized businesses to thrive and expand. The funds will pave the way for increased competitiveness, technological advancements, and ultimately, greater job opportunities in the state. With continued investments in American manufacturing, Maryland aims to cement its position as a leader in innovation and economic growth, fostering a prosperous future for its manufacturing sector and the local communities it serves.

