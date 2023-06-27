Leonardtown, Maryland – In an effort to address the need for accessible and cost-effective water quality monitoring in the Chesapeake Bay, teachers and students at the Dr. James A Forrest Career and Technology Center have joined forces with community volunteers. Their collaboration aims to create inexpensive remote monitoring kits, known as Breton Observation Boxes (BOBs), funded by a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust.

The initiative, spearheaded by Natural Resources Management (NRM) Teacher Dorothy Birch, has the potential to revolutionize the way people perceive and care for the Bay. Birch believes that increasing awareness about water pollution challenges and the Bay’s surface water condition will encourage individuals to become more active in protecting this vital ecosystem.

The BOBs, designed and assembled by volunteer Norm O’Foran with assistance from the school’s Engineering teacher and students, incorporate microprocessor technology and cost approximately $800 each. In contrast, comparable equipment typically sells for over $20,000. These kits can measure various parameters, including air temperature, humidity, water temperature at the surface and bottom, dissolved oxygen, pH, electrical conductivity, total dissolved solids, and salinity.

During student field trips in late May, several BOBs were recently deployed in the Breton Bay watershed. Birch expressed her hope that BOBs would one day be present on docks worldwide, highlighting the potential impact of this innovative approach to water monitoring.

The BOBs are recording live data every 10 minutes, providing valuable insights into the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay. The data can be accessed through the following link: https://bit.ly/BOBswaterobs.

The inception of this project occurred when Norm O’Foran and his wife, Shelly, relocated to St. Mary’s County, Maryland, a few years ago. Determined to contribute to the health of the Bay, Norm, a trained horticulturist, initially focused on the lack of submerged aquatic vegetation. However, he soon recognized the need for more comprehensive water quality monitoring that didn’t require costly boating and hand sampling. Leveraging Internet of Things (IoT) makerspace microprocessors, he embarked on developing an affordable solution.

Recognizing the educational potential of the project, Shelly, a retired teacher from Loudoun County, Virginia, envisioned a project-based curriculum that would raise awareness among high school students and enable them to educate the public about water quality issues. Dorothy Birch joined forces with the couple, and together they applied for and received a $5,000 Youth Environmental Education Grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust for the 2022-2023 school year. The grant funds the necessary supplies to construct the BOB kits.

Grace Anderson, one of the students involved in the project, emphasized the goal of making water quality testing easier and data more accessible while simultaneously raising awareness about the Chesapeake Bay’s condition and the importance of safeguarding its inhabitants.

The project has primarily been led by Dorothy Birch’s NRM students, with support from teenagers in Engineering, Graphic Communications, and the Teacher Academy. These students have gained valuable skills through lessons on microprocessor prototyping, solar panel soldering, branding and marketing, and designing project-based learning activities for other Environmental Science teachers.

The collaborative nature of the project has been a standout feature for many students. Lola Gaytan, a participant in the initiative, expressed her appreciation for the interconnected involvement of different classes, highlighting the support and guidance available throughout the process.

In addition to gaining knowledge about water quality, students have developed essential soft skills such as collaboration and teamwork. Jasper Dichter, another student involved in the project, acknowledged the patience and professionalism required for successful completion, noting the positive impact on the community.

Under the guidance of Dorothy Birch, the NRM students have delved into various aspects of water quality, including instrument calibration, troubleshooting a prototype issue, data analysis at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory (CBL) in Solomons Island, and ultimately placing the BOBs in the watershed. They have actively monitored and analyzed the collected data, presented their findings at a Commissioners of Leonardtown meeting, designed a website, and created marketing materials to promote their project.

The project has deepened students’ understanding of water quality and instilled a sense of ownership and responsibility for the local waters. Birch expressed her delight in witnessing the students’ growth in problem-solving skills and their heightened connection to the Bay.

As for the accuracy of the data collected by the BOBs, Norm O’Foran acknowledges that there is room for improvement. When comparing the BOBs’ data to that collected by professional instrumentation on the CBL pier, he recognizes the need to enhance the accuracy of their measurements. However, he emphasizes that if the process were as simple as deploying an $800 kit and obtaining data comparable to the $40,000 solution, it would have been accomplished long before now.

The affordable and accessible nature of the BOBs has the potential to transform water quality monitoring not only in the Chesapeake Bay but also in other water bodies globally. With their low cost and ease of use, these kits could revolutionize how communities approach water monitoring, empowering individuals to preserve and protect their local ecosystems actively.

The project’s success can be attributed to the collaboration between teachers, students, and community volunteers. It showcases the power of partnerships in addressing pressing environmental challenges and engaging young minds in meaningful educational experiences.

The innovative approach taken by the teachers and students at the Dr. James A Forrest Career and Technology Center serves as a shining example of how grassroots initiatives can make a significant impact. By combining technology, education, and community involvement, they provide valuable data on water quality and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

As the BOBs continue to collect real-time data and raise awareness about the importance of water quality, the hope is that more individuals and communities will be inspired to take action. The Chesapeake Bay and its inhabitants can look forward to a brighter and healthier future through projects like this.

For more information and to access the live data collected by the BOBs, visit

community.

Under the guidance of Dorothy Birch, the NRM students have delved into various aspects of water quality, including instrument calibration, troubleshooting a prototype issue, data analysis at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory (CBL) in Solomons Island, and ultimately placing the BOBs in the watershed. They have actively monitored and analyzed the collected data, presented their findings at a Commissioners of Leonardtown meeting, designed a website, and created marketing materials to promote their project.

The project has not only deepened students’ understanding of water quality but has also instilled a sense of ownership and responsibility for the local waters. Birch expressed her delight in witnessing the students’ growth in problem-solving skills and their heightened connection to the Bay.

As for the accuracy of the data collected by the BOBs, Norm O’Foran acknowledges that there is room for improvement. When comparing the BOBs’ data to that collected by professional instrumentation on the CBL pier, he recognizes the need to enhance the accuracy of their measurements. However, he emphasizes that if the process were as simple as deploying an $800 kit and obtaining data comparable to the $40,000 solution, it would have been accomplished long before now.

The affordable and accessible nature of the BOBs has the potential to transform water quality monitoring not only in the Chesapeake Bay but also in other water bodies globally. With their low cost and ease of use, these kits could revolutionize the way communities approach water monitoring, empowering individuals to take an active role in preserving and protecting their local ecosystems.

The project’s success can be attributed to the collaboration between teachers, students, and community volunteers. It showcases the power of partnerships in addressing pressing environmental challenges and engaging young minds in meaningful educational experiences.

The innovative approach taken by the teachers and students at the Dr. James A Forrest Career and Technology Center serves as a shining example of how grassroots initiatives can make a significant impact. By combining technology, education, and community involvement, they provide valuable data on water quality and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

As the BOBs continue to collect real-time data and raise awareness about the importance of water quality, the hope is that more individuals and communities will be inspired to take action. The Chesapeake Bay and its inhabitants can look forward to a brighter and healthier future through projects like this.

For more information and to access the live data collected by the BOBs, visit https://bit.ly/BOBswaterobs.

Like this: Like Loading...