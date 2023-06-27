Leonardtown, MD- The tight-knit community of Southern Maryland is in mourning today as they grieve the loss of a heroic firefighter who tragically lost thier life while battling a fierce blaze. The firefighter was based out of NAS Patuxent River Air Station.

The firefighter made the ultimate sacrifice yesterday when he became trapped inside a burning residence during a second-alarm fire. As news of his untimely demise spread, tributes and condolences from fellow firefighters, community members, and government officials flooded in.

As announced by the Southern Maryland Chronicle, the St. Mary’s County flag will be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen firefighter. This somber gesture symbolizes the community’s respect and recognition for the courage and dedication displayed in protecting the lives and property of others.

Another firefighter from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department was also injured; with non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. That firefighter’s status is currently unknown.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the blaze, and we will update as soon as we receive the preliminary report.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner President James Randy Guy addressed the mournful gathering, acknowledging the gravity of the situation: “This is a dark day in St. Mary’s County, and we are mourning. It has been said that in an emergency, firefighters rush in when all others rush out. We are deeply grateful for the bravery and selfless service of this firefighter, and in this time of need, we ask for God’s mercy. We also want to extend thanks to the numerous fire companies from in and around the county for their response to the call for aid.”

Video via Fox 5

Like this: Like Loading...