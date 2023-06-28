Leonardtown, June 26, 2023 – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended Davon Natrell Stewart on the grounds of a Circuit Court Arrest Warrant. Stewart, a former St. Mary’s County Public School Safety and Security employee, has been indicted by the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The investigation, carried out by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division in collaboration with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, has revealed shocking details about Stewart’s illicit actions. It has been determined that while employed at Chopticon High School, Stewart, 22 years old, developed an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Sources familiar with the matter state that Stewart took advantage of his position within the school system to establish a connection with the minor. Further evidence suggests that the illicit relationship extended beyond the confines of the educational institution, as Stewart met with the victim outside of school premises, where sexual contact between the two occurred.

Following the arrest, Stewart was swiftly transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center located in Leonardtown. The authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the victim and the broader school community affected by these distressing events.

This arrest sends a powerful message about the zero-tolerance policy towards such abhorrent acts within educational settings. St. Mary’s County Public Schools have pledged their full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, vowing to take all necessary measures to prevent any future occurrences and protect their students from harm.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with additional information or potential victims to come forward and assist with the investigation. They have stressed the importance of reporting any suspicious activities or concerns regarding the safety of students to maintain a secure learning environment.

The case against Davon Natrell Stewart will now proceed to the Circuit Court, where he will face the legal consequences of his alleged actions. Sexual abuse of a minor is a grave offense that carries significant penalties upon conviction, aimed at deterring such behavior and safeguarding vulnerable members of society.

For more information and updates on this case, please visit the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office official website at www.stmarysmd.com/sheriff/. The St. Mary’s County Public Schools will also provide relevant updates through their official channels, ensuring transparency and communication with the community during this difficult time.

As this investigation unfolds, the St. Mary’s County community stands united against any form of exploitation or abuse, affirming its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals, especially the young and vulnerable.

