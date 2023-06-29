Charles County, June 27, 2023 – In a recent briefing, the Economic Development and Purchasing staff proposed to the Charles County Commissioners to enhance opportunities for minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) to compete for contracts. The Tuesday, June 27 briefing highlighted the need to revise purchasing procedures, improve outreach, and support small, local, and minority-owned businesses.

The commissioners unanimously approved the introduction of legislation aimed at implementing these changes. The proposed legislation will increase opportunities for MWBEs and ensure that purchasing compliance aligns with the new policies and procedures. To proceed with the legislative process, the commissioners approved a request for a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 6 p.m.

The minority and women-owned business enterprise program aims to level the playing field for underrepresented businesses, providing them with equal opportunities to secure contracts for goods and services in Charles County. The county intends to create a more inclusive and competitive business environment by revising purchasing procedures and enhancing outreach efforts.

During the briefing, county staff also addressed the issue of county-owned rights-of-way on Cobb Island. These areas are crucial for drainage and stormwater management, preventing flooding and erosion. To ensure the efficacy of these rights-of-way, staff shared a draft letter of notification that clarifies the need to keep them clear of permanent and semi-permanent structures, vehicles, and other equipment. The commissioners approved the letter and expressed the need for signage explicitly prohibiting motorized access in these areas.

Acting County Administrator Deborah E. Hall and Chief of Administrative Operations Catherine Reisinger provided an update from the space needs task force. The update encompassed recommendations from previous space needs studies, current priorities for upgrading the Commissioner Meeting Room, identifying additional space for Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, and exploring potential options at the newly-acquired property at 107 Centennial Street and the Port Tobacco building. The funding options for government building renovations were also presented.

In the work session, the applicant for the Docket 90 Amendment #22-90(22) Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan withdrew their request, leading to the closure of the record by the commissioners.

During the approval items segment, several significant decisions were made. The commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Charles County Public Schools Operating Budget. They also introduced legislation revising prevailing wage requirements to encompass mechanical systems service contracts with the county. A public hearing on this matter is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Additionally, the commissioners approved a joint request for financial and construction management services from the Maryland Stadium Authority to support improvements to Regency Furniture Stadium, home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs minor league baseball team. Budget amendments were also approved to cover increased contracted services for recreational sports programs and increased costs on the modernization of Dr. Mudd Elementary School. Another budget amendment was passed to cover one-time technical assistance costs associated with high-priority projects of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

The Animal Shelter requested the disbandment of the Tri-County Animal Shelter Advisory Committee since it is no longer needed now that the shelter is solely managed within Charles County. The commissioners approved this request.

In the action on boards, commissions, and committees segment, various appointments and reappointments were made, including members of the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board, the Commission on Individuals with Disabilities, the Board of License Commissioners (Liquor Board), the Business Loan Development Fund for Women Minorities and Veterans, the Agricultural Land Preservation Advisory Board, the Animal Matters Hearing Board, and the Agricultural Reconciliation Committee.

Furthermore, a public hearing was held on the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan. The plan aims to guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area by establishing a land use plan that includes four distinct neighborhoods, opportunities for senior housing and recreational facilities, preservation of rural areas, and protection of the area’s culture and history. The commissioners kept the record open for public testimony until July 28 at 4:30 p.m.

During the Commissioners’ Public Comments Session, members of the public had the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments to the commissioners. The Board of Commissioners also provided a calendar of future dates and times for public comment sessions in 2023.

An online option was made available for those interested in viewing the meetings. The following Commissioners Session is scheduled for July 11, 2023.

The approval of legislation to improve opportunities for minority-owned businesses marks a significant step toward fostering inclusivity and diversity in Charles County. By revising purchasing procedures and enhancing outreach efforts, the county aims to provide a fair and level playing field for MWBEs to compete for contracts. The upcoming public hearing on July 25, 2023, will allow community members to voice their opinions and contribute to decision-making.

Furthermore, the briefing on the county-owned rights-of-way on Cobb Island highlights the county’s commitment to properly managing these areas for effective drainage and stormwater management. Keeping these rights-of-way clear of structures and equipment ensures the county’s functionality and minimizes the risk of flooding and erosion.

The update from the space needs task force presented by Acting County Administrator Deborah E. Hall, and Chief of Administrative Operations Catherine Reisinger demonstrates the county’s proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of government buildings and facilities. By reviewing past recommendations and exploring potential options, the county aims to optimize its spaces and provide better services to its residents.

The decisions made during the approval items segment, including the approval of the Charles County Public Schools Operating Budget and the introduction of legislation to revise prevailing wage requirements, have significant implications for the country’s education system and labor practices. The budget amendments and funding extensions for various projects reflect the county’s commitment to improving recreational sports programs, school modernization, and high-priority projects related to the criminal justice system.

The appointments and reappointments made to various boards, commissions, and committees ensure that these entities continue to function effectively and represent the community’s interests. The county seeks to maintain a diverse and knowledgeable representation across different sectors by selecting qualified individuals.

The public hearing on the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan presents an opportunity for community members to contribute to the area’s future development and land use decisions. The county aims to strike a balance between growth and preservation while considering the unique characteristics and history of Bryans Road.

The availability of public comment sessions and online viewing options reflects the county’s commitment to transparency and public engagement. These sessions provide a platform for community members to voice their concerns, ask questions, and interact directly with commissioners.

As the commissioners continue their work, the upcoming Commissioners Session on July 11, 2023, will serve as a forum for addressing additional matters and making further decisions that impact the residents of Charles County.

