Calvert County, MD – In an exciting initiative, the Department of Economic Development, in collaboration with Calvert Broadcast, is set to live stream the local Independence Day fireworks shows from the towns of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, and Solomons Island. This unique partnership aims to bring the thrilling spectacle of fireworks to a wider audience, allowing residents and spectators to enjoy the dazzling displays from the comfort of their homes.

To facilitate the live streaming of the fireworks shows, Calvert Broadcast will broadcast the events live on the Calvert County Government YouTube channel, accessible at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. By leveraging the power of online platforms, the county ensures that everyone can join in the festivities and celebrate Independence Day together.

The fireworks displays are scheduled to take place on two separate dates. On July 3, 2023, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Chesapeake Beach fireworks display will light up the night sky over the Chesapeake Bay and Beaches communities. Spectators can look forward to a mesmerizing 24-minute show that promises to captivate with its vibrant colors and spectacular pyrotechnics.

On July 4, 2023, at around 9:25 p.m., the Solomons Island fireworks display, hosted by the Solomons Business Association, will take center stage. Known for its breathtaking beauty and scenic waterfront location, Solomons Island will provide a picturesque backdrop for the fireworks extravaganza. With Calvert Broadcast’s assistance, viewers can witness this dazzling spectacle remotely, ensuring that no one misses out on the festivities.

Calvert Broadcast, the multimedia division of the Calvert County Office of the County Administrator, Communications & Media Relations Division, has long been dedicated to serving the citizens of Calvert County. Calvert Broadcast has become an invaluable resource for the residents, offering a range of programming that informs, educates, entertains, and promotes inclusion and community.

Those seeking more information on Calvert Broadcast can visit their official website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CalvertBroadcast. Additionally, individuals can stay connected and updated by following @CalvertBroadcast on Instagram.

This partnership between the Department of Economic Development and Calvert Broadcast exemplifies the county’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance community engagement. By live streaming the fireworks shows, Calvert County provides a virtual front-row seat to the celebrations and fosters a sense of togetherness among its residents. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals of all ages and abilities can join in the excitement and celebrate Independence Day uniquely.

As the countdown to Independence Day begins, the anticipation for the live-streamed fireworks shows in Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, and Solomons Island grows. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Calvert County and Calvert Broadcast, residents and spectators can mark their calendars and prepare for a breathtaking visual feast from the comfort of their own homes. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of Independence Day as Calvert County comes alive with vibrant colors and dazzling fireworks displays.

Like this: Like Loading...