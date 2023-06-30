La Plata, Maryland – Lesley Quattlebaum, the Executive Director of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Velocity Center, has been chosen to join the Charles County Military Alliance Council (MAC) Board of Directors. The MAC serves as a crucial link between the defense and civilian communities, recognizing the significant role played by the defense industry and the military in enhancing the quality of life for Charles County citizens and the local economy.

Pam Frank, the Executive Director of MAC, expressed confidence in Quattlebaum’s appointment, stating, “Because of Ms. Quattlebaum’s commitment to academia and STEM program contributions, and work toward enhancing our installations, business opportunities, and the local communities – we are confident that she is a great fit for our Board.”

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Quattlebaum herself expressed enthusiasm about her new role, saying, “I am pleased to join the board as a representative of CSM. CSM and the MAC have a long-standing history of collaboration and partnership. The Velocity Center directly results from collective efforts to strengthen the local economy through academic and workforce opportunities for our defense and civilian communities.”

Lesley Quattlebaum, a resident of La Plata, was appointed as the head of the CSM Velocity Center in Indian Head in May 2022. Her responsibilities include guiding the Velocity Center in its mission to catalyze scientific and innovative workforce development in collaboration with the Town of Indian Head, the U.S. Navy, and the community.

With 20 years of experience in project and relationship management across various industries, Quattlebaum has been a valuable addition to the CSM team since joining in 2016. Her previous roles included project manager in business development and grants specialist coordinator, where she was crucial in securing $26 million in grant funding to support student success.

Ellen Flowers-Fields, the Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development, spoke highly of Quattlebaum’s appointment, stating, “Lesley’s appointment to the Charles County Military Alliance Council is a wonderful acknowledgment of her proven successes in collaborating and engaging with stakeholders toward the execution of critical projects and innovative programs in our communities. We are all very excited that Lesley is solidifying CSM’s long-standing relationship with the MAC, further serving our national defense community, active and retired, who remain critical and valuable economic and community partners in southern Maryland.”

The CSM Velocity Center, spanning approximately 13,000 square feet, is located adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD). It serves as a venue for conferences, meetings, showcases, and a wide range of professional development activities and events for the Navy. The center also provides an environment for Navy scientists and industry leaders to interact with students in tech transfer courses and engage in unclassified research. Furthermore, the local community can take advantage of the Makerspace offered at the Velocity Center, as well as access workforce and professional development courses in areas such as Computer-Aided Design, Cyber Security, Drones/Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Government Procurement, Social Entrepreneurship, and Tech Transfer Entrepreneurship. Equipped with various maker equipment, including 3D printers, laser cutters, CAD modeling tools, robotics, and prototyping facilities, the Makerspace serves as a hub for innovation and creativity.

Lesley Quattlebaum’s appointment to the Charles County Military Alliance Council Board of Directors reinforces the strong relationship between CSM and the MAC and highlights her proven track record in fostering collaboration and executing critical projects. With her expertise and dedication, Quattlebaum is expected to make significant contributions to strengthen further the ties between the defense and civilian communities in Charles County.

