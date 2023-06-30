Shark enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland, announces the highly anticipated return of SHARKFEST. This event, dedicated to the world’s ultimate apex predator, will occur on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum’s Corbin Nature Pavilion.

Live sharks offer guests an up-close encounter with a real shark. Credit: Perry Hampton

SHARKFEST offers a unique opportunity for attendees to get up close and personal with these captivating creatures. While the Discovery Room will be temporarily closed to focus on the sharks, younger visitors can still enjoy an exciting fossil search outside. The museum and its grounds will showcase the diversity of sharks and their remarkable history on Earth. Visitors can learn intriguing “sharktoids,” examine evidence of prehistoric sharks, and even participate in shark-themed crafts.

The Harms Gallery will host two informative presentations during the event. At 11 a.m., attendees can delve into the fascinating topic of “Shark Predation in the Fossil Record.” Later in the day, at 2:30 p.m., the focus will shift to “Shark Tagging,” shedding light on the vital research conducted to understand these enigmatic creatures better.

Sharkfest mascot offers photo op for guest! Credit: Calvert Marine Museum

For those looking to bring home a shark-inspired souvenir, the Museum Store is the place to be. Stocked with a wide variety of shark-themed merchandise, including toys and books, it offers something for the entire family. Additionally, museum members can enjoy a daily 10% discount at the store. To satisfy hungry attendees, food and drink options will be available for purchase on-site, and Kreative Kharacters will be offering face painting services.

In a special opportunity to support the museum and acquire a piece of its history, attendees can purchase an original museum-quality replica megalodon tooth during SHARKFEST. This unique memento is sure to captivate shark enthusiasts and collectors alike.

To ensure a seamless experience, advanced tickets are recommended for this highly anticipated event. Admission is free for CMM members, but please note that complimentary museum passes will not be honored for SHARKFEST. Additionally, strollers and wagons are not permitted inside the museum during the event.

For those interested in becoming a member and enjoying the museum year-round, a membership table will be available during the event. Alternatively, visitors can explore membership options online at the museum’s official website, www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

SHARKFEST promises to be an educational and thrilling experience for attendees of all ages. With the opportunity to encounter sharks up close, learn from informative presentations, and explore shark-themed crafts and merchandise, it is an event not to be missed. Mark your calendars and get ready to dive into the fascinating world of sharks at the Calvert Marine Museum on July 8.

