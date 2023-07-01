Hughesville, MD – A tragic motor vehicle collision in Hughesville claimed the life of one individual on the evening of June 30th. The Hughesville Volunteers, in coordination with surrounding departments, responded to the incident at the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Old Blandford Place.

The alarm was raised at approximately 6:20 PM, prompting the immediate dispatch of Squad 2, Engine 24, Chief 2, Battalion Chief 2C, and Paramedic Ambulance 27. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief 2C and Squad 2 discovered a single vehicle colliding with a tree, resulting in heavy entrapment.

Despite the rapid response of emergency units, it was determined that the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle had tragically lost their life. The deceased’s identity has not been released, pending notification of the family.

Following the grim discovery, the remaining emergency personnel were stood down, and the focus shifted to assisting the Charles County Sheriff’s Office with their ongoing investigation. The exact cause of the collision is currently under examination.

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department expressed their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. As a mark of respect, the department announced that no images from the scene would be made public.

The responding units included Chief 2, Battalion Chief 2C, Squad 2, Engine 24, and Paramedic Ambulance 27. These dedicated individuals swiftly mobilized to provide aid and support in the collision’s aftermath.

Traffic accidents serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety. They can result in tragic loss of life and have lasting impacts on the families and communities affected. Authorities continue to urge drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

The investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

