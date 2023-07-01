LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) has revealed plans to commence a repaving endeavor at the Clements Convenience Center on Thursday, July 6, 2023. If weather conditions permit, the project is slated to conclude by Friday, July 7, 2023.

During the course of the repaving project, the Clements Convenience Center will remain open for business as usual; however, patrons should anticipate slight delays. It is advised that individuals remain attentive to the presence of equipment, work crews, and any alterations in traffic patterns.

Inquiries regarding the repaving initiative can be directed to John Curtis, the Solid Waste and Recycling Manager, who can be reached at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3550.

Throughout the duration of the project, the Clements Convenience Center will operate during its regular business hours. However, visitors should be prepared for potential short delays resulting from the ongoing repaving activities. To ensure safety and minimize disruptions, citizens are strongly urged to exercise vigilance while navigating the area, keeping an eye out for work crews, equipment, and any modifications in traffic patterns that may arise.

Like this: Like Loading...