UPDATE 7/3/2023@2:30 pm- A suspect has been apprehended by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division about a tragic homicide that took place in the parking lot of Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf. The incident occurred during the early hours of July 2 and involved several alarming events.

20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown from Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

According to law enforcement officials, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers received a report of a burglary and theft in progress at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located in the 2500 block of Crain Highway. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown from Waldorf, forcibly entered the establishment and proceeded to steal a forklift. In a destructive act, Brown rammed the stolen forklift through the rear gates of Lowe’s.

After leaving Lowe’s, Brown drove the stolen forklift into the Home Depot parking lot on Jefferson Farm Place. In an inexplicable turn of events, Brown collided with a parked vehicle. The impact awoke a woman who was asleep inside the car. Fearing for her safety, the woman quickly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the area on foot. However, Brown pursued her relentlessly with the forklift, striking her and ultimately running her over. Displaying complete disregard for human life, Brown callously stole the victim’s car and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, officers who were investigating the initial burglary at Lowe’s had been conducting a thorough search of the vicinity. During this process, they discovered the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. To their horror, they found the lifeless body of the victim trapped underneath the heavy machinery. Medical professionals promptly arrived at the scene, but tragically, they could only pronounce the deceased victim 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney of Waldorf.

Law enforcement authorities have confirmed that Brown and Pinkney were not acquainted with each other, raising questions about the motive behind this heinous act. The investigation is ongoing, with detectives actively working to determine the incident’s circumstances and any possible connections between the suspect and the victim.

Local residents and community members have been left stunned and deeply saddened by the senseless violence within their quiet neighborhood. Friends and family of Gloristine Pinkney have expressed their shock and grief over the loss of a loved one in such a horrific manner.

As the investigation progresses, anyone with information about the case is urged to come forward and contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (555) 123-4567. Authorities are hopeful that additional leads will help shed light on the motive behind this tragedy and aid in delivering justice for Gloristine Pinkney.

This shocking incident reminds us of the need for continued vigilance and safety precautions within our communities. The authorities and local businesses are also urged to review and strengthen their security measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Waldorf, MD- Officials at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the capture and arrest of the suspect in the July 2, 2023, murder of a woman in Waldorf, MD. Officials state that the victim’s car has also been found.

On July 2 at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates. When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Officers canvassed the area and located the forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene. Officers investigated further and found a female underneath the forklift; she was deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...