LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government, in partnership with Naval Air Station Patuxent River announces the following advisories for St. Mary’s County on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and Thursday, July 6, 2023, for Firefighter Brice Trossbach’s viewing and funeral.

Viewing & Fireman’s Prayers – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The viewing for Firefighter Brice Trossbach will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 1 – 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department with Fireman’s Prayers beginning at 7 p.m.

Parking

Handicapped parking will be located at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Parking for all others will be at the following satellite locations: the Wildewood Shopping Center, RC Lexington Exchange Movie Theater, and Dorsey Park. There will be shuttle services provided beginning at 12 p.m.

Streaming

Fireman’s Prayers will be streamed live at https://stmarysfire.org/viewing.

Funeral Service- Thursday, July 6, 2023

The funeral for Firefighter Brice Trossbach will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Parking

Handicapped parking will be located at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Parking for all others will be at the following satellite locations: the Wildewood Shopping Center, RC Lexington Exchange Movie Theater, and Dorsey Park. There will be shuttle services provided beginning at 8 a.m.

Streaming

The funeral will be streamed live at https://stmarysfire.org/funeral.

Funeral Procession – Thursday, July 6, 2023

The procession will leave Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at approximately 12 p.m. and go down Rt. 235 to Gate 1 of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, enter the base, exit the base at Gate 2, and proceed to pass Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Station 3. They will then move to Rt. 5 and process through the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1 and finally to Charles Memorial Gardens.

Any member of the public wishing to line the route to pay respects can park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds or Leonardtown Middle School. Please do not line the route elsewhere.

Graveside Services – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Parking for graveside services will be in The Shops at Breton Bay shopping center. Shuttles will be provided starting at 12 p.m. There is limited space for parking for this part of the event. Priority will be given to those participating in the funeral.

Internment – Thursday, July 6, 2023

The internment is private.

Traffic Advisories – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Rt. 235 southbound between Clover Hill Road and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, the shoulder and right-hand travel lane will be closed from approximately 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Traffic Advisories – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Rt. 235 southbound between Clover Hill Road and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, the shoulder and right-hand travel lane will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rt. 5 in the area of Redgate there will be a flagging operation with one-way traffic from approximately 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rt. 5 between Rt. 245 and Rt. 234, expect delays, and possible closures, in both directions from approximately 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Washington Street will be closed in the Town of Leonardtown in the afternoon.

Due to the procession route, Naval Air Station Patuxent River will have gate closures. For more information about Naval Air Station Patuxent River traffic please see dvidshub.net/unit/NASPR.

Any questions about apparatus joining the procession can be directed to Chief Mike Clark at 301-399-9722.

Like this: Like Loading...