LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Public Works and Transportation has announced plans to construct a roundabout at Mount Wolf Road and Triangle Drive intersection starting Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Anticipated to last approximately 60 days, the project aims to enhance traffic flow and safety in the area. While the roadways will remain accessible during construction, commuters should anticipate changes in traffic patterns and potential delays. The department will also deploy Variable Message Boards to serve as a visual reminder to motorists.

The roundabout installation initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation to improve road infrastructure and address traffic congestion issues. By implementing a roundabout at the busy junction, authorities hope to facilitate smoother traffic movement and reduce the likelihood of accidents.

During the 60-day construction period, the roadways will remain open to traffic, but motorists are advised to exercise caution and prepare for potential disruptions. Temporary traffic diversions and alternate routes may be implemented to accommodate the construction activities. The Department of Public Works and Transportation urges drivers to stay informed about the changing traffic patterns and plan their journeys accordingly.

The deployment of Variable Message Boards near the project site aims to provide timely notifications and reminders to motorists. These electronic signs will convey essential information about the ongoing construction and guide drivers through altered traffic routes. Commuters are encouraged to pay attention to these message boards and follow the indicated instructions to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience.

For further details regarding the roundabout installation project or any additional inquiries, the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation can be reached at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3513. The department’s representatives will be available to provide project updates, address concerns, and assist residents and stakeholders throughout the construction.

Introducing the roundabout at Mount Wolf Road and Triangle Drive intersection is a significant step towards enhancing traffic management and reducing congestion in Leonardtown. Roundabouts have proven to be effective traffic control measures, as they eliminate the need for traffic lights and minimize the occurrence of severe accidents. By incorporating this modern traffic solution, the Department of Public Works and Transportation aims to optimize traffic flow while ensuring the safety of all road users.

As the construction project commences on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the community is advised to remain vigilant while traveling through the intersection of Mount Wolf Road and Triangle Drive. Adhering to traffic guidelines, following posted signs, and staying updated on any changes or developments will contribute to a smooth transition during the construction period. The Department of Public Works and Transportation appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the public as they work to improve the road infrastructure and enhance the overall commuting experience in Leonardtown.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to stay informed about the project’s progress through official channels, including the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation’s website and social media platforms. Regular updates will be provided to keep the community abreast of any modifications to traffic patterns and construction timelines. Leonardtown can look forward to a more efficient and safer intersection at Mount Wolf Road and Triangle Drive by working together and remaining patient throughout the construction process.

Link for additional project information: St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation.

Like this: Like Loading...