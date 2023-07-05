ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore unveiled new Medicaid benefits today aimed at improving healthcare access and support for residents of Maryland. Introducing these benefits will expand coverage for pregnancy care, interventions for community violence prevention, and access to certified peer recovery services. Additionally, the settings where these services are provided will be expanded, ensuring greater accessibility for Marylanders.

“These new benefits will enhance the well-being of Maryland Medicaid participants and contribute to the overall health of communities across the state,” stated Governor Moore. “They represent a significant milestone in Medicaid’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and inclusive healthcare for all Marylanders.”

The first program, known as the Healthy Babies initiative, will play a crucial role in reducing maternal deaths in Maryland. This initiative offers comprehensive pregnancy and postpartum coverage to eligible individuals, regardless of their U.S. citizenship status. Applicants must be pregnant or have recently given birth, reside in Maryland, and meet specific income limits to qualify.

“Prenatal and postnatal care is vital for the health of parents and babies,” emphasized Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “The Maryland Department of Health takes pride in providing these services.”

Under the Healthy Babies initiative, applicants will be entitled to the same Medicaid benefits package available to other pregnant individuals. These benefits include physical and behavioral health services, dental and prescription drug coverage without copays, and four months of postpartum coverage. Maryland Medicaid may also assist in covering healthcare expenses incurred during pregnancy or the four-month postpartum period for up to three months before the application.

Another notable addition to Maryland Medicaid is the Community Violence Prevention Coverage program, making Maryland the second state to receive approval for this initiative. This program underscores the state’s dedication to the well-being of its communities. Covered services will include mentorship, conflict mediation, crisis intervention, referrals to certified or licensed healthcare professionals or social services providers, patient education, and screening services for victims of violence.

Maryland Medicaid has also introduced two new opportunities for Certified Peer Recovery Specialists and expanded its provider base, thereby improving access to care. Certified Peer Recovery Specialists who offer substance use disorder services at Federally Qualified Health Centers, opioid treatment programs, or community-based substance use disorder programs licensed by the Behavioral Health Administration will be reimbursed by Medicaid for their services and support individuals on their path to recovery.

“These expanded benefits will improve population health by providing individuals with enhanced access to vital healthcare services and support,” explained Deputy Secretary of Health Care Financing and Medicaid Director Ryan Moran. “We encourage Marylanders to reach out and take advantage of these services.”

To learn more about Medicaid benefits and programs, residents can visit health.maryland.gov/mmcp.

In conclusion, Governor Wes Moore’s announcement of new Medicaid benefits in Maryland reflects a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare access and support for Marylanders. The introduction of these benefits, including expanded coverage for pregnancy care, interventions for community violence prevention, and access to certified peer recovery services, will undoubtedly contribute to the improved well-being of Medicaid participants and the overall health of Maryland communities.

