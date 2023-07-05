Southern Maryland – Pets In Need, a local animal shelter, is urgently seeking homes for several dogs in their care forever. The organization is dedicated to finding loving families for these deserving pets and ensuring their well-being. With various breeds and personalities, there is a perfect companion for every potential adopter.

The “Dogs of the Week” program showcases four exceptional dogs currently available for adoption. These dogs have been thoroughly assessed, altered, fully vetted, and microchipped, all covered by the adoption fee. Those interested in meeting or adopting any of these beautiful dogs are encouraged to contact Pets In Need via email at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com. Sven Nino Mason Blue

First on the list is Blue, a striking blue and brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. At only 8 months old, Blue is a bundle of energy, weighing approximately 44.1 lbs. Her previous owners surrendered her due to a lack of time to care for her. Blue is said to be housebroken and knows basic commands like sitting. She is eagerly waiting to embark on new adventures with a loving family.

Mason, a brown and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is the next dog seeking a forever home. At 11 months old, he weighs about 28 lbs. Unfortunately, Mason has not been neutered yet, but the adoption fee covers this essential procedure. Mason’s playful nature and affectionate personality make him an ideal companion for an active individual or family.

Nino, also known as “Deaf Boy,” is a white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix in search of a patient and understanding family. Despite being deaf, Nino is a loving, gentle soul who craves human companionship. He is already neutered, housebroken, and used to being crated when alone. Nino gets along well with female dogs and has even lived harmoniously with two cats. While he is good with children, his tendency to jump may make him better suited for older kids. Adopters willing to work with Nino and teach him commands through hand signals will find a loyal and grateful companion.

Finally, Sven, a blue and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is waiting for someone to help him regain his confidence. Sven, approximately 10 months old and weighing around 71.5 lbs, was found as a stray and brought to the shelter. Despite his challenging start, Sven has shown himself to be one of Pets In Need’s sweetest and most affectionate dogs. He is a cuddle bug needing a patient and loving home where he can continue to build his confidence and thrive.

Pets In Need also highlights the availability of two remaining “Adoption Fee Vouchers / Paid in Full.” These vouchers cover the adoption fee for eligible dogs, ensuring that cost is not a barrier for potential adopters. This opportunity allows more families to welcome a furry friend into their lives and provide a forever home.

All dogs at Pets In Need are at risk and urgently need loving homes. The organization’s mission is to save these animals from uncertain futures and provide them with the care and love they deserve. By adopting a dog from Pets In Need, families gain a loyal companion and contribute to the well-being of animals in the community.

For more information on adoption or to inquire about any of the dogs mentioned, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Pets In Need via email at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com. The organization will provide all the necessary guidance and support to ensure a successful adoption process.

Pets In Need remains committed to its mission of finding loving homes for all animals in its care. They rely on the support of the community to continue their life-saving work. Donations of any kind, whether monetary contributions or supplies are greatly appreciated and significantly impact the lives of these animals.

By opening your heart and home to one of these deserving dogs, you can make a lifelong difference and experience the joy and unconditional love of pet ownership.

Remember, adoption is a commitment that requires time, patience, and resources. Potential adopters should consider their living situation, lifestyle, and ability to provide proper care and attention to a new furry family member. Owning a pet is a responsibility that extends beyond the initial excitement of bringing them home. It involves providing food, shelter, medical care, exercise, and love for the entirety of their lives.

If you cannot adopt now, there are still ways to help. Sharing information about available dogs on social media platforms or within your community can significantly increase their chances of finding homes forever. Additionally, volunteering your time at animal shelters or fostering animals in need are other valuable ways to contribute to the well-being of animals in your area.

Pets In Need and similar organizations rely on the compassion and support of individuals like you to continue their life-saving efforts. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these dogs and provide them with the loving homes they deserve. Reach out to Pets In Need today to inquire about adoption or how you can help save a life.

Remember, a loving home awaits these beautiful dogs, and they eagerly await to shower their future families with affection and gratitude. Open your heart and give them the second chance they deserve.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Charles County Animal Care Center

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713 OR Email at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org

