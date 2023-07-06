BALTIMORE (June 30, 2023) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has released a report outlining potential options to meet the state’s ambitious climate goals. The report, submitted to Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly, is a requirement of the Climate Solutions Now Act (CSNA) and is based on the latest analysis and modeling by the Center for Global Sustainability (CGS) at the University of Maryland.

Governor Moore hailed the report as a significant step forward in addressing the challenges associated with the state’s climate goals. He emphasized that the report offers solutions to combat climate change and aims to establish Maryland as a world leader in sustainable practices, promoting equity and economic benefit for future generations.

Maryland’s climate goals, set by the CSNA, are the most ambitious in the nation. The report, titled “Maryland’s Climate Pathway,” presents sector-by-sector emissions reductions through a combination of existing and potential policies and actions. It also highlights the substantial economic, health, job, and environmental benefits accompanying the proposed pathway’s implementation.

Maryland has already positioned itself as a state climate leader by adopting and implementing some of the nation’s most ambitious climate policies. Measures such as renewable energy deployment, the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, and energy-efficient building standards have placed the state on track to achieve up to 85% of the reductions required to meet its 2031 target. The report now aims to provide a comprehensive approach to bridge the remaining gap, achieve 60% emissions reductions, and set a path to net-zero emissions by 2045.

Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain stressed the importance of public engagement in the climate response effort. She stated that gathering input from Marylanders and hearing their ideas would be crucial in developing the final climate plan due in December.

The report also highlights the wide-ranging societal benefits of implementing Maryland’s Climate Pathway. These benefits include improved air quality, reduced respiratory ailments, and positive economic impacts. By 2031, the proposed pathway is projected to create over 16,000 new jobs, increase personal income by nearly $1.5 billion, and generate health benefits amounting to $1.09-$2.44 billion.

Nate Hultman, Director at the Center for Global Sustainability, expressed confidence in Maryland’s ability to achieve its vision for a clean, healthy, and climate-friendly future. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with communities, cities, counties, industries, businesses, citizen groups, diverse organizations, and the federal government to achieve the state’s climate goals and serve as a model for all-of-society climate action.

Maryland’s Climate Pathway draws on best practices from every sector of the economy. While significant emissions reductions are expected from the electricity, transportation, buildings, and industry sectors by 2031, additional measures will be necessary in the agriculture and waste sectors. Collaboration and support from businesses, universities, and stakeholders will be vital, including identifying suitable sites for renewable energy production and utilizing federal tax credits.

Prof. Kathleen Kennedy, lead author of the Center for Global Sustainability report, commended Maryland’s commitment to combating climate change through its bold actions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. She emphasized that the report underscores Maryland’s potential to achieve its goals while reaping numerous benefits, such as expanded resources, cost savings, job creation, improved air quality, and safer homes and roads.

The Maryland Department of the Environment invites public comments on the report throughout the summer. In-person and virtual public outreach sessions will be held to gather input from stakeholders. The department has scheduled in-person events on July 25, August 8, August 14, and August 19 of 2023, and virtual events will be held on September 5 and September 26 of 2023. Based on this report and stakeholder input, MDE will develop the state’s GHG reduction plan to submit to the Governor and General Assembly by the end of 2023.

