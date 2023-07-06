LEONARDTOWN, MD (July 5, 2023) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is set to organize free back-to-school vaccination clinics for children residing in St. Mary’s County. The clinics will be held at the county’s two school-based health centers, providing essential vaccines to children between the ages of birth and 18. This initiative ensures that children are adequately protected against common diseases before returning to school.

The clinics will offer several vaccines, including Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough), Meningococcal (meningitis), HPV (human papillomavirus), and Varicella (chicken pox). To receive the vaccines, a parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record along with any relevant school forms. Maryland residents can conveniently access and print their official vaccination records through MyIR, Maryland’s free immunization record portal. To further assist the community, a Spanish-speaking interpreter will be available on-site.

To schedule an appointment, individuals can visit smchd.org/immunizations or call 301-475-4330. The clinics will be conducted on various dates and at different locations to accommodate residents. The Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center will host clinics on Tuesday, July 11 (3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.), Friday, July 14 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.), Saturday, August 12 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.), and Saturday, September 9 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.). Meanwhile, the Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Center will hold clinics on Tuesday, July 25 (3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.), Friday, July 28 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.), and Saturday, August 26 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.).

For further details regarding vaccination recommendations based on age, individuals are encouraged to visit smchd.org/immunizations or contact the SMCHD Health Clinic at 301-475-4330.

