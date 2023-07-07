Annapolis, Maryland – The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has announced the appointment of Shelley Row, PE, CSP, as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees. Ms. Row’s appointment comes after the year-long service of Dr. Mary McKiel, who stepped down as Board Chair. The transition in leadership took place at the annual meeting held on June 26, 2023, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

Founded in 1962, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit organization governed by a robust Board of 23 trustees, including a five-person Executive Committee headed by the Chair. The ASO aims to provide exceptional musical experiences and engage the community through various performances.

Shelley Row, the owner of Blue Fjord Leaders and an Inc. Magazine top 100 leadership speaker, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role; as one of only eight engineers worldwide who is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), Row focuses on engineering leaders to develop foundational management skills. Her leadership will drive the expansion of the Symphony’s service to Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the surrounding region. She is also committed to hiring a permanent Executive Director and planning ambitious community engagement for the 2024-2025 season.

Expressing her honor to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees, Ms. Row emphasized the significance of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for the region. She stated, “The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is a valuable asset for the Annapolis region. I’m honored to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees and our other accomplished Board members. Together, we look forward to growing the impact of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for all.”

While Dr. Mary McKiel steps down as Chair, she will remain an active member of the Board of Trustees. Dr. McKiel praised the dedication of the Board in supporting the organization’s community-focused mission and artistic vision. Reflecting on her tenure, she highlighted the Symphony’s successful trip to Spain, ongoing plans to expand its musical footprint in Anne Arundel County, and the Board’s guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbara Randolph, the Interim Executive Director of the Annapolis Symphony, expressed her enthusiasm for the new leadership. She commended the dedication of the Board of Trustees and the commitment they have shown to the Symphony. Randolph affirmed, “This is a team headed in a wonderful direction.”

In addition to the appointment of Shelley Row as Chair, the Annapolis Symphony welcomes other Executive Board members for the 2023-2024 season. Katie Edwards will serve as Vice Chair, Ann Whitcomb as Vice-Chair/Finance, Stephen Sotack as Treasurer, and Shaun Mathis as Secretary.

The Board of Trustees for the 2023-2024 season includes Bob Arias, Florence Calvert (Emeritus), Georgianna Crosby, William Davis, Ginger From, Sonja Gladwin, Charles Grudzinskas, Collot Guerard, Mimi Jones, Michelle Hellstern, Deb Howe, Jill Kidwell, Monique Langston, Dr. Mary McKiel, Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, Jerray Slocum, Marie Treanor, and Christine Young.

Ex-Officio Trustees for the same season include Dr. Ann Tran (Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra), Kristin Bakkegard (musician representative), Maestro José-Luis Novo, and Barbara Randolph.

The Symphony expressed gratitude to Jerray Slocum, the outgoing Board Treasurer, and Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, the outgoing Board Assistant Secretary, for their exceptional service on the Executive Committee during the 2022-2023 season. Both will continue to serve the Symphony as members of the Board of Trustees. The Symphony also recognized Florence Calvert, a local professional realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty, for her nine years of dedicated service on the Board. Ms. Calvert has been unanimously elected to the status of Board of Trustees, Emeritus.

Lastly, the Board bid farewell to longtime donors, supporters, and patrons who contributed significantly to the Symphony. Peter Evans of the Peter Evans Group of Merrill Lynch, Dr. David Huggins (retired), President and Chief Operating Officer of Viridian Resources, and Joe Rubino, Chief Financial Officer, and Deputy Superintendent for Finance at the United States Naval Academy, each served full terms as voting Trustees and will now continue as Emeritus members of the Board of Trustees.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra looks forward to the upcoming season under the leadership of Shelley Row and the newly appointed Executive Board members as they continue to bring the joy of music to the Annapolis community and beyond.

