Anne Arundel County, Maryland – In a shocking development, the Anne Arundel County Police Department revealed on July 5, 2023, that charges have been filed against Karl Houston Walls, a teacher at Northeast High School, following multiple sexual allegations involving two students. Walls, a 27-year-old residing in Edgewater, Maryland, has been taken into custody and is currently being held at Central Holding and Processing.

The investigation, which began in May of this year, uncovered disturbing details of Walls allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with the students. It is reported that Walls sent sexually explicit text messages and photographs/videos to the victims. Furthermore, the suspect is accused of soliciting child pornography from both students and engaging in sexual contact with them. Shockingly, some of these acts and comments occurred on school property.

One particularly alarming incident, which took place off school grounds, involved Walls brandishing a knife against one of the victims and inquiring whether he should “use it.” The gravity of the situation prompted law enforcement to take immediate action and press charges against the accused.

Upon receiving the allegations, Anne Arundel County Public School (AACPS) authorities were notified, and Walls was promptly transferred to a position where he would have no contact with students. This decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of the student body during the course of the investigation.

While the charges have been filed in these specific cases, there is a possibility that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Authorities are urging anyone with information to reach out to the TipLine at 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306. By coming forward, individuals can play a crucial role in ensuring justice and preventing any further harm.

The charges against Walls are extensive and reflect the severity of the alleged crimes. He faces charges including Rape in the Second Degree, Cause to Ingest Bodily Fluids, Perverted Practice, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, Sex Abuse of a Minor, 4th Degree Sex Offense-Person of Authority (four counts), and 2nd Degree Assault (three counts). Another charge relates to the incident where Walls held a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, in addition to a 4th Degree Sex Offense-Person of Authority charge and a 2nd Degree Assault charge.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working diligently to ensure a thorough investigation and a fair legal process for all involved parties. The community and parents of students at Northeast High School are understandably shocked and concerned about the allegations, but law enforcement authorities are committed to addressing the situation promptly and providing support to those affected.

Cases like this highlight the importance of maintaining a safe educational environment for students and the necessity of promptly addressing any misconduct allegations. The school district and law enforcement are working together to ensure that all students feel secure and protected while attending AACPS schools.

As the legal proceedings progress, the Anne Arundel County community waits for justice to be served and hopes for healing and closure for the victims involved in this distressing case.

