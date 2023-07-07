When it comes to satisfying your hunger during a family outing, popcorn-inspired snacks can add a delicious twist to your experience. Not only do these treats encourage creativity, but they also provide a chance to make new memories while reminiscing about childhood favorites. Whether celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a movie night, popcorn can be the perfect ingredient to elevate your snack game.

Let’s explore some exciting popcorn-inspired snacks that are sure to please everyone in your family:

Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn

Kick it old school with a classic pairing that never goes out of style. This Peanut Butter and Jelly Popcorn recipe offers a fun and nutritious twist to traditional popcorn. Start by stirring together 8 cups of popcorn and 2 tablespoons of raspberry jam in a large bowl until evenly coated. Transfer the mixture to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. In a small heatproof bowl set over simmering water, melt 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips and 3 tablespoons of smooth, natural peanut butter. Stir occasionally until smooth and melted. Drizzle this peanut butter mixture over the popcorn, then sprinkle with 1/4 cup of freeze-dried strawberries and 1/4 cup of dried cranberries. Refrigerate the mixture for about 10 minutes until the peanut butter sets, then break it into pieces to serve. This delectable treat can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Graham Cracker Picnic Mix

For a sweet and flavorful combination that’s perfect for picnics, try the Graham Cracker Picnic Mix. In a large pot over medium heat, stir together 1/4 cup of vegetable oil, 1/4 cup of sugar, and 5-6 drops of pink neon liquid food color (or your desired color). Add 1/2 cup of unpopped popcorn kernels to the pot and cover it. Cook until the popcorn starts popping, shaking the pot occasionally until the popping slows down. Remove the pot from heat and pour the popcorn into a large bowl. To the bowl, add 1 package of mini pastel marshmallows, 1 cup of bear-shaped graham crackers, 1 package of white fudge-covered pretzels, and 1 cup of mini cookies. Toss the ingredients lightly until they are well combined.

Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn

Pizza is a universally loved snack, and this Grab and Go Pizza Popcorn recipe brings that beloved flavor to your popcorn. Start by popping 6 quarts of popcorn and placing it in a large, sealable plastic container or bag. Lightly spray the popcorn with olive oil cooking spray. Sprinkle 1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese, 2 teaspoons of garlic salt, 2 teaspoons of paprika, and 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning over the popcorn. Shake the container or bag to distribute the seasonings evenly. When it’s time to serve, scoop the popcorn into reusable plastic cups for convenient snacking on the go.

Minty Green Popcorn Clusters

For a colorful and fun treat, try making Minty Green Popcorn Clusters. Start by placing 12 cups of unsalted, unbuttered, popped popcorn in a large mixing bowl. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt 4 cups of mini marshmallows, 2 tablespoons of butter or light olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove the mixture from heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of green food coloring and 1/4 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Toss the marshmallow mixture with the popcorn and let it cool for 2-3 minutes until it’s cool enough to handle. Finally, mix in 1 cup of green candy-coated chocolate candies. Shape 3 tablespoons of the popcorn mixture into small clusters and repeat until all the popcorn mixture is used. Place the clusters on a wax paper-lined baking sheet and allow them to cool completely.

To discover more family-friendly snack ideas, visit Popcorn.org.

Incorporating popcorn into your family’s snack time adds a tasty element and provides an opportunity to bond and create lasting memories. With these popcorn-inspired snacks, your next adventure will be a flavorful and exciting experience for the whole family.

