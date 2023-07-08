Annapolis, MD – To combat the nursing shortage in Maryland, Governor Wes Moore has announced that nine nursing programs in the state will receive $5.8 million in funding. The grants, awarded as part of the FY24 Competitive Institutional Grant program, aim to facilitate the transition of nursing students from the classroom to the workforce.

Governor Moore expressed his optimism about the funding, stating, “This funding will create positive and lasting change in how we educate both our nursing students and faculty while also addressing the nursing shortage in Maryland.” He further emphasized that the grants will pave the way for new and innovative ideas that will expand healthcare opportunities in the state and positively impact the workforce and the economy.

The grant selection process, overseen by the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Nurse Support Program II, prioritized proposals that integrated proven statewide programs and fostered strategic partnerships. The chosen projects align with national and state initiatives, and they encompass a range of goals, including increasing the number of PhD-prepared nursing faculty, establishing a nurse-managed health center, expanding nursing program enrollment, and enhancing certificate programs.

The FY24 funding will be allocated to six universities and three community colleges. The institutions that have been recommended for funding are Bowie State University, Cecil College, Community College of Baltimore County, Frostburg State University, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Prince George’s Community College, Salisbury University, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Dr. Sanjay Rai, Acting Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, applauded the collaboration between the commission, the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission, and the state’s higher education institutions. He stated, “This joint effort is changing how we approach the education-to-workforce pipeline. The ideas submitted will increase enrollment and establish accelerated nursing programs and create new programs to educate geographically underserved nursing students in western Maryland.”

Like in many other states, the nursing shortage in Maryland poses a significant challenge to healthcare systems. By providing financial support to nursing programs and fostering innovation in nursing education, the state aims to alleviate the shortage and ensure a steady supply of qualified nurses to meet the growing demand for healthcare services.

With the $5.8 million in funding, these nursing programs can implement their proposed initiatives, such as developing new programs, expanding enrollment, and enhancing student resources. These investments aim to enhance the quality of nursing education in Maryland and ultimately improve patient care by addressing critical areas within nursing education and clinical opportunities.

The grants represent a step forward in tackling the nursing shortage and strengthening Maryland’s healthcare workforce. As the state continues to invest in nursing education, these initiatives are expected to have a lasting impact on the healthcare system and the overall well-being of Maryland residents.

